Pensa Hires CPG Veteran Mollie DeBrie to Fulfill Increasing Demand for Advanced Retail Shelf Intelligence

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pensa Systems , a leading innovator in the automated use of computer vision and artificial intelligence for retail in-store data and analytics, today announced the appointment of a senior revenue leader who will help the company fulfill increasing demand from major brand manufacturers. As Vice President of Sales, Mollie DeBrie will lead sales and go-to-market for consumer packaged goods (CPG) companies and will rapidly expand Pensa's CPG sales force.



CPG brands and retailers alike are looking for the best answer to the nearly two trillion dollar problem of stockouts. At any given time, roughly one in 10 products – one in five for certain product categories – is missing from the shelf. This is driving brand and retailer demand for Pensa's accurate and comprehensive real-time shelf data and analytics.

DeBrie is a veteran of Kraft Foods and Hormel, as well as market research leaders Numerator (InfoScout), IRI and Sense360. She has decades of experience helping brands increase shopper penetration, accelerate profitable revenue growth and increase market share.

"The Pensa system is uniquely effective at detecting stockouts and bringing the shelf online in the new omni-channel world, and that's driving up demand for our syndicated shelf data," said Pensa President and CEO Richard Schwartz. "That's why I am so excited to bring aboard Mollie, an industry veteran with deep experience and expertise in helping CPG brands solve their biggest challenges."

Pensa is a patented, cloud-based automated perception solution that utilizes AI and computer vision to deliver accurate real-time shelf data and analytics. Syndicating the data makes it available for CPG brands and their retailer partners to continuously monitor performance of the actual store shelf to maximize revenue and improve customer satisfaction without expensive custom or long-lead-time efforts. Pensa's continuous shelf data capture is device-independent and includes mobile devices and autonomous drones.

Over the past year, Pensa has seen significant growth as evidenced by expanded relationships with customers such as Johnson & Johnson, General Mills and Circle K; and its raise of $11 million in Series A venture capital funding , led by ATX Venture Partners with the addition of corporate investor Circle K Ventures, part of Alimentation Couche-Tard. Pensa's footprint has also recently expanded across multiple retail formats and regions, including leading grocery, drugstore and convenience channels.

Pensa is a leading innovator in changing the way brands and retailers manage retail shelf inventory. Pensa's data-as-a-service portfolio and use of advanced computer vision and artificial intelligence enable CPG brands and retailers to reduce stockouts and boost revenues by delivering highly accurate real-time visibility of the store shelf at a fraction of the cost of other solutions. Pensa partners with top CPG brands and retailers globally, including Johnson & Johnson, General Mills, Anheuser-Busch InBev, Circle K, and Unilever to address a trillion-dollar "blind spot" at a critical time in the industry.

