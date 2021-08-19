Proactive news headlines including RPM Automotive Group, Conico, Golden Rim Resources and Tambourah Metals
Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:
- RPM Automotive Group Ltd (ASX:RPM) has executed an agreement with Collins St Value Fund (CSVF) that will provide $8 million to support the company's ambitious growth strategy. Click here
- Conico Ltd (ASX:CNJ)'s wholly-owned subsidiary Longland Resources Ltd has intersected sulphides and magnetite in the first holes drilled at the Sortekap and Miki prospects within the Ryberg Project in Greenland. Click here
- Golden Rim Resources Ltd (ASX:GMR) has delivered more broad zones of oxide gold mineralisation at its Kada Gold Project in Guinea with results of up to 31 metres at 1.6 g/t gold and 20 metres at 2.4 g/t. Click here
- Tempus Resources Ltd ((ASX:TMR, TSXV:TMRR) has received firm commitments to raise A$6.28 million via a placement of shares at an average price of A$0.251 per share. Click here
- Tambourah Metals Ltd (ASX:TMB) has field reconnaissance and logistics planning underway at its flagship Tambourah Gold Project in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, with a geological team set to arrive at the site later this week. Click here
- Calima Energy Ltd (ASX:CE1) has begun its latest drilling program in the Sparky Formation, a major oil-producing formation in the Lloydminster heavy oil area in the Thorsby area of Alberta, Canada. Click here
- Boadicea Resources Ltd (ASX:BOA) has identified five target zones from a high-level geophysical review of its Clarke Reward Project in the prolific Drummond Basin, North Queensland. Click here
- Great Boulder Resources Ltd (ASX:GBR) has begun a high-resolution gravity survey at its Side Well Gold Project in Western Australia. Click here
- Venture Minerals Ltd ((ASX:VMS, OTC:VTMLF) is more than 20% higher on booking its first shipment of iron ore following the completion of plant commissioning and steady-state production achievement at its Riley Iron Ore Mine in Tasmania. Click here
- Lithium Australia NL ((ASX:LIT, OTC:LMMFF, FRA:3MW)) has welcomed a shareholder fully paying the balance on 1 million LITCF partly paid ordinary shares, boosting the company's finances by $49,900. Click here
- Auroch Minerals Ltd (ASX:AOU) has kicked off its maiden diamond drill program over the Nepean Deeps target area at the 80%-owned Nepean Nickel Project in Western Australia. Click here
- Alto Metals Ltd (ASX:AME)'s Lord Henry pit within the Sandstone Gold Project has delivered assays of up to 8 metres at 13.6 g/t gold from 56 metres, highlighting the nature of the shallow dipping, multiple stacked lodes of gold mineralisation beneath the historic pit. Click here
- Strickland Metals Ltd (ASX:STK) has started drilling at its flagship Yandal Gold Project on the highly prospective Yandal Greenstone Belt in Western Australia. Click here
- Caspin Resources Ltd (ASX:CPN) has made several major advances at its Yarawindah Brook PGE-Nickel-Copper Project in Western Australia, identifying new targets at the Yarabrook Hill prospect in particular. Click here
- Arrow Minerals Ltd (ASX:AMD) has pinpointed an extensive mineralised gold system during a drilling campaign at its Poa prospect, which lies within the Divole East permit area in Burkina Faso. Click here
- PolarX Ltd (ASX:PXX) has identified three large gold-in-soil anomalies at the Black Canyon claims within Humboldt Range Gold-Silver Project in Nevada, USA, with soil assays of up to 793ppb gold and rock-chip results of up to 512.7 g/t gold in quartz veins from old mine workings. Click here
