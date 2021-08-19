Global Kinetics Enters Remote Monitoring Business and Appoints New U.S. Commercial Leadership

MINNEAPOLIS and MELBOURNE, Australia, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Kinetics Pty Ltd (GK) announced today it has entered the Remote Physiologic Monitoring (RPM) space in the U.S. market with its unique system for monitoring Parkinson's disease (PD), the Personal KinetiGraph® (PKG®). The PKG system is an FDA 510(k) cleared system that features a wearable biosensor for patients to use in their home environment which collects movement data over a continuous period of time and transmits data via a cellular connection. An easy to review report is produced for the clinician to enable more personalized treatment and management decisions ultimately leading to a higher quality of life for persons living with PD. Global Kinetics provides device fulfillment directly to the patient's home and delivers comprehensive annotated reports via a clinic-facing portal.



The PKG is ideally suited to support remote and telehealth visits which have increased during the global COVID-19 pandemic. Patients can be monitored in their own home while going about normal activities of daily living. Clinic staff can review monitoring progress including effects of medication changes and adjustments to advanced therapy settings on an ongoing basis to fulfill the RPM reimbursement coding guidelines. This gives clinics a new, reimbursable touch-point with patients between in-person and telehealth visits and a chance for patients to raise questions and concerns about their role in managing the complex symptoms of PD.

The PKG using remote monitoring was initially tested with several Movement Disorder Clinics in the U.S. prior to being released for commercial use. One of the first commercial users to benefit from the PKG using these RPM codes is Dr. Peter Lin, a Movement Disorder Specialist from Valley Parkinson Clinic in Los Gatos, California. Dr. Lin reported, "The Personal KinetiGraph (PKG) system has been very useful in my clinic by giving me a window into the level of control of patient's motor symptoms on an individualized and remote basis. This has helped me to adjust medication doses and DBS programming as well as to engage the patient with a deeper discussion and understanding of their symptoms."

To lead the U.S. commercial business, Global Kinetics is pleased to announce that David Buche is joining the company as the Vice President Sales and Marketing, General Manager US RPM Business. Mr. Buche brings more than 25 years of executive leadership and technology commercialization experience in medical devices/biotech industries and will now lead the launch of its PKG into the U.S. RPM market to help improve the lives of patients with Parkinson's disease. Prior to joining GKC, from 2016 through July 2021, Mr. Buche held Vice President of Sales positions with Reprise Biomedical and StemoniX. From 1998 through 2016, Mr. Buche held sales, marketing or general management positions with Synovis (now Baxter), Integra Lifesciences, Liventa Bioscience and The Ametus Group. Mr. Buche holds an M.B.A., a B.S. in Business and served in the U.S. Navy. Mr. Buche added, "I'm excited to be joining GKC and equally excited to be leading this exciting program to bring the PKG with its unparalleled clinical experience and CMS/private payor enabled RPM economics to the US Parkinson's patient population."

These announcements come just months after release of positive Level 1 clinical evidence demonstrating a significant difference in patient outcomes with use of the PKG in clinical management using target ranges compared to standard of care treatment.* In addition to the U.S. market, the PKG system is being used globally in clinics across the U.S., Europe and Asia Pacific. Global Kinetics continues to pursue partnerships with major pharmaceutical and medical technology companies in clinical trial protocols to help measure efficacy of new and advanced therapies for managing PD.

* Woodrow et al. A blinded, controlled trial of objective measurement in Parkinson's disease. npj Parkinson's Disease (2020) 6:35; https://doi.org/10.1038/s41531-020-00136-9

About Global Kinetics Pty Ltd.

Global Kinetics Pty Ltd. is committed to improving the lives of those with Parkinson's disease with advanced medical technologies. The company was formed in 2007 to commercialize its lead product, the Personal KinetiGraph (PKG). The PKG enables the precise monitoring, quantification, and reporting of movement symptoms in Parkinson's. To date, Global Kinetics has supported clinical decisions for doctors who have treated more than 30,000 patients with Parkinson's disease, generating more than 7,200,000 hours of clinical data from the FDA-cleared, CE-marked PKG wearable system. Global Kinetics is a privately held company, headquartered in Melbourne, Australia with offices in London, UK, and Minneapolis, MN.

