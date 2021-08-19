LOS ANGELES, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Segway-Ninebot, a global leader in short-distance transportation solutions and robotic industries, will celebrate the end of the Segway Across America: West Coast Edition campaign with a "Grand Finale" event on August 21st, 2021 in San Diego, CA.

During the event, Instagram stars Aubrey Nolan and Justin Morris will meet with Segway enthusiasts and share details about their once-in-a-lifetime adventure on the recently launched Segway-Ninebot eMoped C80. The event will mark the end of their epic 1200-miles coastal journey that started in Seattle, WA, on August 2nd, 2021. When they do not travel across the country, Aubrey and Justin reside in Hilmar, CA.

The "Grand Finale" will take place in the famed Gaslamp District, on the corner of 5th and L Street from 12:00pm-6:00pm PST. The event in San Diego will be a dry event open to all ages, and it will include:

Live Music

Free Food and Beverage

Product Demonstrations

Exclusive Hourly Product Giveaways

Grand Prize Segway-Ninebot eMoped C80

Much More!

While the event is free to attend, the public can sign up for tickets HERE. Ticket-holders will be automatically entered into hourly drawings for Segway product giveaways. One lucky winner will get the grand prize – a brand-new Segway-Ninebot eMoped C80.

The campaign is part of Segway's continuing commitment to sustainability and is yet another effort to bring awareness to using electric vehicles as an earth-friendly traveling alternative. Apart from meeting Aubrey and Justin in San Diego, everyone interested in their epic journey can keep up with their adventure on the campaign landing page and the @SegwayInc Instagram and TikTok accounts.

#YearofSustainability #SAA2021 #SegwayAcrossAmerica

# # #

Press kit is available here.

About Segway-Ninebot

Segway-Ninebot is a global enterprise in the fields of intelligent short-distance transportation and service robots. In 1999, Segway was established in Bedford NH, US, which is the world leader in commercial-grade, electric, self-balancing personal transportation. Ninebot is an intelligent short-distance transportation equipment operator integrating R&D, production, sales, and service, established in Beijing, 2012. As Segway and Ninebot completed a strategic combination in 2015, Segway-Ninebot came into being. At present, the company's businesses are all around the world and have subsidiaries in Beijing, Seattle, Bedford, Los Angeles, Amsterdam, Seoul, Singapore, Munich, Changzhou, and Tianjin, selling products in more than 80 countries and regions. With the world-renowned intellectual property, Segway-Ninebot will create more products that will lead the users and the entire industry into the future. For more information, please visit http://www.segway.com.

Attachments





Emil Bachev Bacheff Communications +1 (949) 667 3645 emil.bachev@bacheff.com