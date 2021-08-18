Titanium Dioxide Market worth USD 34.47 Billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 8.92% - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Titanium Dioxide (TiO2) Market Overview: According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), " Titanium Dioxide Market Information-by Application, End User and Region Forecast till 2028" the market size is projected to be worth USD 34.47 Billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 8.92% during the forecast period (2021 - 2028), The market was valued at USD 21.37 billion in 2020.

Market Scope:

Titanium dioxide (TiO2) is a non-toxic, inert substance that has been utilized in a variety of applications for decades. However, as nanotechnologies advance, TiO2 nanoparticles with a variety of novel and valuable properties are being created and used more frequently. As a result, higher human and environmental exposure is likely, putting TiO2 nanoparticles under toxicological scrutiny. Rutile, Anatase, and Brookite are the three types of titanium dioxide that can be found in nature. It is said to be the whitest substance ever discovered on the planet. It also has the greatest refractive index of all the materials. Titanium dioxide is used extensively in a variety of industries, including cosmetics, paper, food, pharmaceuticals, and coatings.



Market Competitive Landscape:

The well-known contenders in the titanium dioxide market profiled are

DuPont (US),

Tayca Corporation (Japan),

Tronox Limited (US),

Evonik Industries (Germany),

CRISTAL (Saudi Arabia),

Huntsman International LLC. (US),

The Chemours Company Chemours (US),

Argex Titanium Inc. (North America),

Shandong Doguide Group Co., Ltd (China),

NL Industries, Inc (US), among others.



Market USP Covered:

Market Drivers:

The rising usage of titanium dioxide in different end-user sectors such as lightweight automobiles, increased plastic production, and increased demand for paints and coatings in the building industry, particularly in the industrial sector, is driving the market size. The rising demand for lightweight automobiles, in particular, has an impact on the titanium dioxide market share. The growing need for paints in the building industry, as well as increased demand for lightweight cars, are two important drivers of market expansion. While paints account for nearly half of all titanium dioxide use, they are the key driver of the market's expansion.

Market Restraints:

The government's strict rules enforced due to the waste it produces, which emits hazardous radiation, are the key restraints on the titanium dioxide market's growth. The tight laws governing titanium dioxide production have proven to be a substantial impediment to the industry's expansion.

COVID 19 Analysis

The businesses have been impacted equally and the losses incurred are hard to be dealt with. The adoption of digital technologies by oil, gas, and chemical firms has been fueled primarily by cost savings and greater reliability. Many organizations in these areas saw excellent benefits from advanced market sensing, improved operational optimization, and expanded usage of "in silico" simulations. It's become a cliché that the COVID-19 situation has hastened the shifting.



Market Segmentation

By application, the paints and coatings segment is likely to motivate the development of the global market. Paints and varnishes and paper and plastics are the most common uses for titanium dioxide, accounting for over 80% of global consumption. Other pigment uses, such as printing inks, textiles, rubber, cosmetics, and food, account for another 8% of the total. The remaining is used to make technical pure titanium, glass and glass ceramics, electrical ceramics, metal patinas, catalysts, electric conductors, and chemical intermediates, among other things.

In the end user segment, the automotive sector is estimated to guide the development of the titanium dioxide market in the course of the forecast period. The improvement in demand for automobiles, especially in emerging economies, is estimated to create a positive backdrop for the titanium dioxide market in the forecast period.

Regional Insights

The Asia Pacific region holds the majority of the titanium dioxide market share. The rising use of titanium dioxide in numerous industries such as cosmetics, paints, coatings, medicines, and others are responsible for the regions' domination. China and Japan have the greatest market share of titanium dioxide in the world. The second-placed region is Europe, which is followed by North America. Due to rising demand for automobiles and the building industry in the regions, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa are expected to rise rapidly.

Temas Resources Corp. has hired Process Research Ortech Inc. to conduct pilot plant testing for Titanium Dioxide (TiO2), Vanadium Pentoxide (V2O5), and Magnetite (Fe2O3) production using the ORF Process for TiO2 extraction, an efficient and cost-effective method for recovering titanium dioxide and other metal oxides from the La Blache deposit. Temas owns the Fe-Ti-V Project in its entirety and 50% of ORF Technologies. The Pilot Plant will be in continuous operation for 90 days, and all reagents will be recycled and reused, in keeping with the technology's environmental benefits. The material created will be used to test potential customers.

Segmentation of Market covered in the research:

Titanium Dioxide Market Global Information-by Application (Paints, Coatings Plastics, Photo-electrode, Pigment, Paper, Cosmetics, Food Additives, and Others), End User (Automotive, Personal Care, Pharmaceutical, Food & Beverages, Construction Industry, and Others) and Region Forecast till 2028





