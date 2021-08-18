 Skip to main content

InsurTech Hartford Symposium Moved to Q2 2022

Globe Newswire  
August 18, 2021 5:23pm   Comments
HARTFORD, Conn., Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InsurTech Hartford (ITH), a thriving InsurTech ecosystem with global startup, agent/broker, carrier, solution provider, and investor constituents, is postponing the InsurTech Hartford Symposium scheduled for the end of October 2021 until the second quarter of 2022.

First held in 2019 at the Hartford Marriott, this year's InsurTech Hartford Symposium was expecting upwards of 1,000 conference attendees. However, in considering the current uptick in COVID-19 Delta variant cases, and in consultation with insurer partners and sponsors, moving the InsurTech Hartford Symposium into 2022 aligns with recently modified return-to-work announcements from many insurers across the region (such as Travelers and The Hartford) and event sponsors as well.

"While we recognize the important role that in-person events play in the insurance and insurtech communities, we prefer to err on the side of caution," said Stacey Brown, founder of ITH. "The Delta variant has caused a lot of concern across the country, and this seems to be the most prudent course of action at this time. Anecdotally we have heard from many insurers who are pushing back in-person return to work, so we have decided to follow their example."

Designed to draw largely from the insurance-rich communities within a three- to four-hour drive of Hartford, including New York City and Boston, the InsurTech Hartford Symposium offers a prominent networking venue for insurance professionals. This postponement reflects the commitment of ITH to the safety of exhibitors and participants. In addition to locating and securing a venue for the Q2 2022 event, ITH expects to have several in-person events in the near future, including Pitch Night VI, scheduled for September 9, 2021, at Upward Hartford.

For more information on upcoming InsurTech Hartford events, please visit www.insurtechhartford.com.

About InsurTech Hartford (ITH)
InsurTech Hartford (ITH) is a thriving InsurTech ecosystem founded in 2016 with global startup, agent/broker, carrier, solution provider, and investor constituents. With a proven track record of creating industry engagement and collaboration through high-impact networking events, conferences, virtual education, and innovation initiatives, ITH draws a dynamic, executive-level audience from all lines of the (re)insurance business. For more information, please visit www.insurtechhartford.com.

Media Contact:
Jennifer Overhulse
St. Nick Media Services
jen@stnickmedia.com
859-803-6597


