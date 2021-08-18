ACM Research to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

FREMONT, Calif., Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ACM Research, Inc. ("ACM") (NASDAQ:ACMR), a leading supplier of wafer cleaning technologies for advanced semiconductor devices, today announced its participation in the following virtual investor conferences:



Needham Second Annual SemiCap and EDA Conference on Tuesday, August 24, 2021 (U.S. Eastern time zone)



Jefferies Semiconductor, IT Hardware & Communications Infrastructure Summit on Tuesday, August 31, 2021 (U.S. Pacific time zone)



Jefferies Asia Forum on Thursday, September 9, 2021 (China time zone)



22nd Credit Suisse Asian Technology Conference on Friday, September 10, 2021 (China time zone)



Management will be available for one-on-one and group meetings with institutional investors at each of these events. Portfolio managers and analysts who wish to request a meeting should contact their institutional sales representative at each sponsoring bank.

About ACM Research, Inc.

ACM develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor process equipment for single-wafer or batch wet cleaning, electroplating, stress-free polishing and thermal processes that are critical to advanced semiconductor device manufacturing, as well as wafer-level packaging. The company is committed to delivering customized, high performance, cost-effective process solutions that semiconductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to improve productivity and product yield.

