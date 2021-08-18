Pender Growth Fund Announces Acquisition of a Private Portfolio Company

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pender Growth Fund Inc. ("Pender" or the "Company") (TSXV:PTF) is pleased to report that a private portfolio company, One45 Software, Inc. ("One45"), has been acquired by Altus Assessments, Inc.



One45 has grown from an evaluation-only system to a MedEd management platform that powers the unique operations, data collection and reporting needs of over 100 medical schools worldwide. Its analytics offering provides medical schools with deep insights into program, cohort and individual student performance. At its core is a data warehouse engine that allows medical schools to seamlessly integrate and centralize MedEd data sets in near real-time. One45 helps medical schools streamline day-to-day operational details and provides easy access to the data required to optimize programs and student performance.

"This transaction marks an important milestone and a significant achievement for One45. Without the talented and dedicated team, all of this would not have been possible." said David Barr, CEO of Pender Growth Fund. "We have been proud supporters of One45 from the beginning and throughout their journey in building an incredible solution to assist medical schools with student training and support."

About Pender Growth Fund

The Company's objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation for its investors. The Company utilizes its small capital base and long-term horizon to invest in unique situations, primarily small cap, special situations, and illiquid public and private companies. The Company trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "PTF".

Please visit www.pendergrowthfund.com.

