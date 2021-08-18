Experience the Splendor of Fall at Hicks Nurseries

WESTBURY, N.Y., Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hicks Nurseries, Long Island's largest garden center is celebrating the arrival of autumn with all that fall has to offer for a safe and free family experience. The garden center will be fully stocked with fall and Halloween décor plus the very best seasonal plants to make your home festive inside and out.



Experience the nostalgia of a visit with the lovable Otto the Ghost followed by a walkthrough of a brand-new animated children's story. Enjoy delicious fall food favorites including their famous and delicious roasted corn and fudge.

Animated Children's Story Featuring Otto the Ghost

Daily September 18th through October 31st from 8am-6pm. FREE

Come and see the all-new animated story titled, "Otto's Sweet Journey". The tale follows Otto as he travels the world in search of tasty treats to share with his friends.

Long Island Cares Food Drive

Daily September 18th through October 31st from 8am-6pm.

Please bring a non-perishable food item to donate to our annual Long Island Cares food drive. Drop-off at the end of the animated children's story journey. "Let kids be kids instead of being hungry." https://www.licares.org/

Pictures with Otto the Ghost!

Weekends September 18th thru October 31st from 10am-4pm. FREE

Otto the friendly ghost is back and available for socially distanced pictures with everyone in the family. A tradition spanning decades and generations.

Fall Food Favorites

Weekends September 18th thru October 31st.

Bring home a taste of fall harvest with some of your favorite treats including apples, apple cider, kettle corn, cider and fudge dipped donuts, homemade pies, fudge, character cookies and more. Additionally, the Hicks Food Truck will serve fresh and tasty chicken tenders, roasted corn, French fries, and beverages.

Free parking and admission.

For more information visit www.HicksNurseries.com.

About Hicks Nurseries

Hicks Nurseries is Long Island's largest and premier garden center, family owned and operated since 1853. Dedicated to helping its customers achieve their goals easily and stress free, Hicks Nurseries provides exceptional services and products including indoor and outdoor plants, patio furniture, planters, garden and lawn care, seasonal décor, and more. They offer complete landscape design/build services and expert advice to make gardening successful and enjoyable for everyone. Hicks Nurseries is conveniently located at 100 Jericho Turnpike in Westbury, NY.

