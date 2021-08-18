Proactive news headlines including Sipa Resources, Alice Queen, Westar Resources and Sovereign Metals

Sydney, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

Sipa Resources Ltd (ASX:SRI) has started a 4,000 metres aircore drilling program at its 100%-owned Warralong Gold Project in northern Pilbara, Western Australia. Click here

Alice Queen Ltd (ASX:AQX) is poised to diamond drill its two highest-ranking copper-gold porphyry targets within the Mendooran Project in Central West New South Wales. Click here

Westar Resources Ltd (ASX:WSR) non-executive director Nathan Cammerman has demonstrated his confidence in the company's gold exploration strategy with an on-market purchase of shares. Click here

Astro Resources NL (ASX:ARO) has secured a diamond drill rig for a four-hole drilling program at the Needles property in Nevada, USA, to test a large and strong induced polarisation (IP) chargeability anomaly defined earlier this year. Click here

Sovereign Metals Ltd (ASX:SVM, FRA:SVM) has received further high-grade rutile results from phase 2 drilling at Nsaru rutile deposit within Malawi's rutile province that have confirmed and expanded the discovery. Click here

Aldoro Resources Ltd (ASX:ARN) has intersected massive nickel-copper sulphides within the third and fourth drill holes at the VC1 target within the Narndee Igneous Complex. Click here

BlackEarth Minerals NL (ASX:BEM) shareholders have paid the balance unpaid on an additional 1,540,640 BEM partly paid ordinary shares, raising $61,471. Click here

High Peak Royalties Ltd (ASX:HPR) is changing the composition of its board of directors in advance of the annual general meeting later this year as part of a strategic restructure and renewal process. Click here

St George Mining Ltd (ASX:SGQ) has identified a new electromagnetic (EM) target for massive nickel-copper sulphides at its flagship high-grade Mt Alexander Project in the north-eastern Goldfields of Western Australia. Click here

Red River Resources Limited (ASX:RVR)'s ongoing multi-target RC drilling program at Liontown, part of its Thalanga Operation in north Queensland, has delivered high-grade gold and base metal results. Click here

AVZ Minerals Ltd (ASX:AVZ) is only weeks away from receiving all permits and licences required before making a final investment decision for the development of Manono Lithium and Tin Project in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). Click here

Latin Resources Ltd (ASX:LRS) is a step closer to unlocking the resource potential of its Salinas Lithium Project in Brazil following a fieldwork and mapping campaign. Click here

Lithium Australia NL ((ASX:LIT, OTC:LMMFF, FRA:3MW)) has welcomed the beginning of a SkyTEM312 time-domain electromagnetic (TEM) survey over Charger Metals NL (ASX:CHR)'s Coates Nickel-Copper-Cobalt-PGE (platinum group element) Project in Western Australia. Click here

Buru Energy Ltd (ASX:BRU) continues to march ahead with its aggressive 2021 exploration program onshore Canning Basin in Western Australia with the Ensign 963 drilling rig being prepared for the drilling of the Rafael 1 well. Click here

Brookside Energy Ltd (ASX:BRK) has completed the multi-stage hydraulic stimulation of its high-impact Jewell 13-12-1S-3W SXH1 Well in the world-class Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma, USA. Click here

Firefinch Ltd (ASX:FFX)'s first drill hole at the Morila Super Pit has returned 10.5 metres at 30.4 g/t gold from 309.2 metres, indicating that a major mineralised zone has been intersected. Click here

Calima Energy Ltd (ASX:CE1) is confident its several core assets in the Montney Formation in western Canada will set it up long into the future, as demand for Montney gas increases. Click here

