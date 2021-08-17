Proactive news headlines including Versus Systems, Cloud DX, Alternus Energy, Delta 9 Cannabis and EVmo
New York , Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:
- AIM ImmunoTech is well positioned with $57.3M to execute on its corporate strategy and advance clinical trials click here
- Victory Square Technologies provides corporate update showing continued growth click here
- HealthLynked grows patient volume, time of service collections and revenue as it reports 2Q results click here
- KULR Technology Group posts large 2Q revenue increase on the back of new sales contracts for its battery technologies click here
- CleanSpark posts results for three and nine-month periods ended June 30, 2021, showing very strong revenue growth and a big boost to working capital click here
- Versus Systems says "teams have merged well" after "transformative" acquisition of Xcite Interactive click here
- Logiq posts $8.3M in 2Q revenue as it shifts focus to high margin revenue streams click here
- BioLargo sees an 11% year-over-year rise in consolidated revenue click here
- PyroGenesis Canada posts 2Q results showing year-over-year revenue growth of 289%; inks contract for two Air Plasma Torch systems click here
- Phunware collaborates with Cox Communications to bring the company's Digital Front Door to Cox Business healthcare customers click here
- NexTech AR Solutions announces launch of its next-generation Ad technology click here
- Kintara Therapeutics says VAL-083 treatment arm in the Phase 2/3 clinical trial for glioblastoma multiforme now activated in 26 US sites click here
- Cloud DX says subscription revenue was up 90% for fiscal 2Q 2021 click here
- Delta 9 Cannabis appoints Dr David Kideckel to newly created position as executive vice president, Head of Strategy, Corporate Development & Capital Markets click here
- Alternus Energy grows annual recurring revenues and asset base in second quarter click here
- The Parent Company says Troy Datcher will be appointed its new chief executive officer with effect from September 8, 2021 click here
- Xigem Technologies says its common shares can now be traded on Wealthsimple Trade click here
- Northstar Gold releases high-grade intercepts from ongoing exploration at the Miller Gold project click here
- American Resources expects full year 2021 revenue to be in $35M to $60M range; confident of ramp-up to 2022 click here
- EVmo posts record revenue in second quarter as it continues journey to disrupt rideshare market click here
- Boosh Plant-Based Brands says its entire line of frozen 'Heat n Eat' bowls and entrees now available at all Whole Foods Market locations across Canada click here
- Vox Royalty eyeing catalyst-rich second half as it posts record quarter click here
- Elys Game Technology sees triple-digit revenue growth in 2Q, thanks to strong European operations click here
- Aequus Pharmaceuticals and reVision Therapeutics in collaboration to develop therapy for Stargardt disease click here
- Manganese X says graphite-focused spin-out has been conditionally approved to list on TSXV click here
- Empower Clinics' MediSure gets Health Canada Medical Device Establishment Licence to source medical devices globally click here
- Naturally Splendid signs definitive agreement with Flexitarian Foods to become exclusive Canadian manufacturer and distributor for an extensive line of plant-based, meat-alternative products click here
- Arcadia Biosciences sees five-fold revenue growth in 2Q as it records first consumer brand sales click here
- Bragg Gaming takes ORYX Hub content live with Admiral Bet in Serbia, significantly enhancing the operator's offering click here
- Mydecine Innovations finishes 2Q with C$7M in cash after busy research period pinpoints four new lead drug candidates click here
- Unigold's latest drill results demonstrate "high-grade mineralization" at Candelones click here
- Vyant Bio ends 2Q with $26.5M to build a robust pipeline of novel therapeutics targeting neurological disorders and cancers click here
- Psyched Wellness submits applications to US Patent and Trademark office for four further provisional patents surrounding its flagship AME-1 product click here
- Biocept reports profitability for the first half on back of increased COVID-19 testing click here
- The Valens Company boosts testing capabilities as it eyes international industry market expansion click here
- ME2C Environmental poised for more revenue growth in second half as emissions business continues to grow click here
- Binovi Technologies provides first response to unsolicited bid for the company by Captiva Verde Wellness click here
