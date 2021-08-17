Hill International to Support the Tule River Tribe Gaming Authority's Relocation of the Eagle Mountain Casino to New Site

PHILADELPHIA and PORTERVILLE, Calif., Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hill International (NYSE:HIL), delivering the infrastructure of change, announced today it was awarded a contract by the Tule River Tribe Gaming Authority to provide owner's representative services for Phase 1 of the relocation of the Authority's Eagle Mountain Casino.



Valued at $200 million, the project will "relocate" casino operations to a new site approximately 17 miles from the current location. The first phase of the work includes building a new 2,000-seat Event Center, River Steak House, coffee house, 24-hour diner, sports bar and grill, and gaming spaces for 1,750 slot machines and 20 table games. Hill's services will encompass construction management, scheduling, estimating and cost management, quality control, planning and coordination with third-party providers, and contract administration, among others.

"This project shows the strength of the Eagle Mountain Casino experience specifically and the return of tourism in general as we emerge from the pandemic," says Hill Vice President, Native American Program Services Henry Corken. "Our team has a demonstrated history managing projects for Native American gaming clients across the U.S., and we'll bring our best practices to Eagle Mountain to make certain the project is a success."

Hill Chief Executive Office Raouf Ghali concurs. "Entertainment and tourism are gaining momentum around the world, from casinos and resorts to cruise ports and amusement parks," says Ghali. "Hill specializes in work in these sectors around the world and are ready to assist clients like the Tule River Tribe Gaming Authority realize their destination projects as-planned to take full advantage of this recovery."

About Hill International

Hill International, with more than 2,900 professionals in 72 offices worldwide, provides program management, project management, construction management, facilities management, and other consulting services to clients in a variety of market sectors. Engineering News-Record magazine recently ranked Hill as one of the largest construction management firms in the United States. For more information on Hill, please visit our website at www.hillintl.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements contained herein may be considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and it is our intent that any such statements be protected by the safe harbor created thereby. Except for historical information, the matters set forth herein including, but not limited to, any statements of belief or intent, any statements concerning our plans, strategies, and objectives for future operations are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations, estimates and assumptions and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. Although we believe that the expectations, estimates, and assumptions reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results could differ materially from those projected or assumed in any of our forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from estimates or projections contained in our forward-looking statements are set forth in the Risk Factors section and elsewhere in the reports we have filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including that unfavorable global economic conditions may adversely impact our business, our backlog may not be fully realized as revenue, and our expenses may be higher than anticipated. We do not intend, and undertake no obligation, to update any forward-looking statement.

Hill International, Inc.

Elizabeth J. Zipf, LEED AP BD+C

Senior Vice President

(215) 309-7707

elizabethzipf@hillintl.com

The Equity Group, Inc.

Devin Sullivan

Senior Vice President

(212) 836-9608

dsullivan@equityny.com



