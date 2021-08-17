ByteDance Joins the Open Invention Network

DURHAM, N.C., Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Open Invention Network (OIN), the largest patent non-aggression community in history, announced today that ByteDance Ltd. (ByteDance) has become a licensee and community member of OIN. As the maker of leading global short video, collaboration, and information platforms TikTok, Helo, and Resso, as well as platforms specific to the Chinese market, including Toutiao, Douyin, and Xigua, ByteDance is reinforcing its commitment to open source software (OSS) as an enabler of advanced infrastructure computing systems.



"Internet platforms continue to transform the way people, teams and businesses communicate and collaborate. Linux and other open source platforms are the enabling technologies that internet platforms leverage to scale globally," said Keith Bergelt, CEO of Open Invention Network. "We are glad that ByteDance is looking to do its part to mitigate global patent risk for OSS by joining OIN and demonstrating its commitment to collaborative innovation and patent non-aggression in open source."

"Through our information platforms people can be more creative and enrich their lives through deeper communications with their friends and family. We view Linux and adjacent open source software as key elements for our business," said Lynn Wu, Chief IP Counsel at ByteDance. "ByteDance's participation in the OIN community shows our consistent commitment to shared innovation. We will continue to support it with patent non-aggression in core Linux and other important OSS technologies."

OIN's community practices patent non-aggression in core Linux and adjacent open source technologies by cross-licensing Linux System patents to one another on a royalty-free basis. Patents owned by Open Invention Network are similarly licensed royalty-free to any organization that agrees not to assert its patents against the Linux System. The OIN license can be signed online at http://www.j-oin.net/ .

About ByteDance Ltd.

Founded in 2012, ByteDance's mission is to inspire creativity and enrich life. With a suite of more than a dozen products, including TikTok, Helo and Resso, as well as platforms specific to the China market, including Toutiao, Douyin and Xigua, ByteDance has made it easier and more fun for people to connect with, consume and create content. ByteDance's investors include Coatue, General Atlantic, KKR, Sequoia Capital, SIG, and Softbank.

About Open Invention Network

Open Invention Network (OIN) is the largest patent non-aggression community in history and supports freedom of action in Linux as a key element of open source software (OSS). Patent non-aggression in core technologies is a cultural norm within OSS, so that the litmus test for authentic behavior in the OSS community includes OIN membership. Funded by Google, IBM, NEC, Philips, Sony, SUSE, and Toyota, OIN has more than 3,500 community members. The OIN patent license and member cross-licenses are available royalty-free to any party that joins the OIN community.

For more information, please visit www.openinventionnetwork.com.

