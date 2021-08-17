Water Scale Removal Market to Hit USD 434.9 Million in 2028;Rising Need to Avoid Clogged Pipes and Reduced Water Pressure to Aid Growth: Fortune Business Insights™

Pune India, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global water scale removal market is set to gain impetus from the availability of very few freshwater sources.The discharge of untreated wastewater can make it unsuitable for use by reducing the water quality and polluting freshwater bodies.Mongabay mentioned that out of the 70% of water present on the Earth's surface, only 2.5% is freshwater. This information is given by Fortune Business Insights™ in a report, titled, "Water Scale Removal Market, 2021-2028." As per the report, the market size was USD 335.7 million in 2020. It is expected to grow from USD 348.7 million in 2021 to USD 434.9 million in 2028 at a growth rate of 3.2% in the forecast period.

Report Scope & Segmentation -

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2021-2028 Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR 3.2 % 2028 Value Projection USD 434.9 Billion Base Year 2020 Market Size in 2020 USD 335.7 Billion Historical Data for 2017-2019 No. of Pages 210 Segments covered Type; Application; Regional; Growth Drivers Growing Need to Reduce the Hardness of Water Will Boost the Marke.

Rapid Industrialization in Developing Nations to Aid Growth.



Pitfalls & Challenges Availability of Other Alternatives Poses Threat to Market Growth





































COVID-19 Pandemic: Halt of Normal Daily Activities Has Taken a Toll on This Market



The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted several countries severely owing to lockdown and social distancing measures. Hence, normal daily activities were stopped abruptly by government bodies. These have taken a toll on this industry as companies have reduced their investments in the water sector across the globe. Our research reports will help you get a complete picture of the current market scenario.

Segments-

IndustrialSegment Held 57.8% Share in 2020:Fortune Business Insights™

By application, the market is segregated into residential, commercial, and industrial. Amongst these, the industrial segment earned 57.8% in terms of the water scale removal market share in 2020. It remained in the dominant position the same year because of the rapid industrialization worldwide. Coupled with this, the high demand for clean and processed water is set to propel the need for water and wastewater treatments.

Report Coverage-

The study was conducted with the help of exhaustive primary and secondary research. To derive the market value and growth rate, various approaches were taken into consideration. Also, the report includes an expected recovery time of thewater descalerindustry, keeping in mind the COVID-19 pandemic. The best and worst case scenarios would help our clients make the right business decisions.

Drivers & Restraints-

Various Disadvantages of Hard Water to Accelerate Growth

The rising awareness regarding the disadvantages of hard water is anticipated to boost the water scale removal market growth in the near future. This kind of water can lower the lifespan of modern appliances, water heaters, coffee machines, and dishwashers. At the same time, it can reduce the water pressure and clog pipes as it contains silica, magnesium, and calcium. However, the availability of alternate technologies, such as wаtеr ѕоftеnіng ѕуѕtеmѕ may hinder the demand for water scale removal systems.

Regional Insights-

Increasing Presence of High Hard Water Levels to Help North America Lead

Geographically, North America generated USD 106.3 million in terms of revenue in this industry in 2020. It is set to retain its leading position in the near future because of the presence of high hard water levels in Arizona, the U.S. In Asia Pacific, surging population would boost regional growth in the upcoming years. Europe is likely to exhibit considerable growth on account of the rising norms revolving around wastewater treatment.

Competitive Landscape-

Key Players Focus on Introducing Innovative Products to Compete with Rivals

The global market for water scale removal contains various international and domestic companies that are majorly focusing on launching advanced products to cater to the high demand from consumers. Below are the two significant industry developments:

November 2018 :Metalloinvestintroduced its latest water descaling equipment at OEMK for billets. It is capable of removing furnace scales even before the rolling process and clean impurities from the finished product.

:Metalloinvestintroduced its latest water descaling equipment at OEMK for billets. It is capable of removing furnace scales even before the rolling process and clean impurities from the finished product. July 2018:H2O Elite Labs unveiled Electronic Water Conditioners for turning hard water into soft in very less time. It can help in saving energy, time, and money by consuming less power. It also doesn't require additional chemicals to convert hard water.

Table Of Content

Introduction

Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights

Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries Latest Technological Advancement Regulatory Landscape Porters Five Forces Analysis

Qualitative Analysis – Impact of COVID-19

Impact of COVID-19 on the Aviation Fuel Market Steps Taken by the Government to Overcome the Impact Key Developments by the Industry Players in Response to COVID-19 Potential Opportunities and Challenges due to COVID-19 Outbreak

Global Water Scale Removal Market Analysis (USD Million), Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type

Electronic Water Removal Magnetic Water Removal Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application

Residential Commercial Industrial Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region

North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa

North America Water Scale Removal Market Analysis (USD Million), Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type

Electronic Water Removal Magnetic Water Removal



TOC Continued…!

