Shannon Lee of StudioNorth Steps Up as New American Marketing Association Chicago Chapter President

Chicago, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Marketing Association Chicago (AMA Chicago) announced that Shannon Lee, Vice President of Creative & Engagement at StudioNorth, is the chapter's new president. The AMA Chicago chapter also welcomed four new board members to its leadership as it claimed the title as the country's largest AMA chapter for the second year in a row.

"We are so pleased to maintain our position this year as the American Marketing Association's leading chapter in the country, with more than 745 members. The strength of our chapter is due in part to the incredible leadership, programming, and resources our board members have worked so hard to bring to the community," said Bonnie Massa, Executive Director of the AMA Chicago.

Under Shannon Lee's direction as the AMA Chicago chapter president, the organization is launching efforts to create even more value for its members. Programs will continue to feature leading marketing professionals from the Chicago market and beyond as events transition to being offered virtually and in person. The chapter has also launched a new strategic relations board position to facilitate communication between the AMA Chicago and collegiate chapters of the AMA.

"I have been a member of the AMA Chicago board for more than four years. I'm honored to be able to serve as the chapter's president and work with so many exemplary marketing professionals," said Lee. "The benefits that I have experienced as a member are what drive me to continue and give back in leadership positions. Being able to provide those benefits to other marketers is one of the most important things we can do to help our next generation grow," she added.

The chapter's new board members include Carolyn Crafts, Partner at FullSurge, who will serve as the Vice President of Marketing Insights; Karolyn Raphael, President at Winger Marketing, who will serve as Vice President of Communications; Amanda Willard, a marketing and brand executive, who will serve as the Vice President of Community Programming; and Kara Lineal, President and CMO at Plum Grove, who will develop the board's newest role, Vice President of Strategic Relations.

Other board members include Maggie Bahler Rizzio, VP of Membership Relations; Lauren Banks, Director of Membership; Dean Petrulakis, VP of Sponsorship Relations; Chris McGuire, Director of Sponsorship; Julia Parisot, Director of In-kind Sponsorship; Rene Reiter, Director of Member Acquisition; Michelle Robin, Director of Programming; and two members-at-large, Shanita Baraka Akintonde, MBA, M.Ed, DTM, and Lauren McCadney.

AMA Chicago, the largest professional chapter in the American Marketing Association's North American network, is 84 years strong. AMA provides ongoing development opportunities for Chicagoland marketers to expand knowledge, improve skills, and grow careers through access to innovative marketing thought leaders and cutting-edge programming. Visit amachicago.org

