Francesca Crisera Ruiz Joins Gunderson Dettmer's Formidable M&A Practice

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gunderson Dettmer Stough Villeneuve Franklin & Hachigian is pleased to announce that Francesca Crisera Ruiz has joined the firm as a Partner in the Mergers & Acquisitions practice and resident in its San Francisco office. Formerly a partner at Squire Patton Boggs, Crisera Ruiz serves as an advisor to private and public companies on a wide range of M&A transactions.



"Francesca's broad M&A experience expands our already formidable venture-focused M&A practice. She brings together extensive experience in complex, cross-border M&A with deep grounding in technology transactions. With talented additions like Francesca and the hiring of several senior M&A associates, we continue to rise to the challenge of unprecedented demand for our services from a client base of the most promising venture-backed companies in the world," said Gunderson Dettmer's Northern California Leader Ivan Gaviria.

Crisera Ruiz advises public and private companies in a broad range of strategic transactional matters, both domestic and international, with an emphasis on mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, dispositions, and related issues. Crisera Ruiz also has extensive commercial and intellectual property experience including advising clients on issues related to commercial contracts, license agreements, trademarks, and monetization of technologies.

"Having worked with tech-focused companies throughout my career, I am excited to contribute my experience to Gunderson's robust pipeline of pioneering venture-backed companies engaged in significant, industry-changing M&A transactions," said Crisera Ruiz. "Getting to work alongside Gunderson's impressive legal talent to offer practical, pragmatic solutions to complex client needs is a remarkable next step in my career."

Crisera Ruiz is a graduate of the University of California, Hastings College of Law (J.D., 2004) where she contributed to the Hastings Constitutional Law Quarterly, and University of California, Los Angeles (B.A., 1999).

