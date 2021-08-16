 Skip to main content

Penn Virginia Announces Participation in Upcoming Conference

Globe Newswire  
August 16, 2021 9:01am   Comments
HOUSTON, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Penn Virginia Corporation ("Penn Virginia" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:PVAC) today announced its participation in an upcoming investor conference.

The Company's management will attend and participate in meetings at EnerCom's The Oil and Gas Conference in Denver on August 16-17, 2021. A link to the presentation slides will also be available on the Company's website at www.pennvirginia.com.   

About Penn Virginia Corporation

Penn Virginia Corporation is a pure-play independent oil and gas company engaged in the development and production of oil, NGLs, and natural gas, with operations in the Eagle Ford shale in south Texas. For more information, please visit our website at www.pennvirginia.com. The information on the Company's website is not part of this release.

Contact

Clay Jeansonne        
Investor Relations
Ph: (713) 722-6540
E-Mail: invest@pennvirginia.com 


