OTTAWA, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This September, for the first time, the University of Ottawa Heart Institute Foundation, in partnership with the University of Ottawa Heart Institute (UOHI), and with support from the Canadian Women's Heart Health Centre (CWHHC), invites all Canadians to JUMP IN™ for Women's Heart Health.



"Heart disease is the number one killer of women worldwide and the leading cause of premature death in Canadian women, yet women everywhere are under studied, under diagnosed, under treated, and under aware when it comes to their heart health," said Dr. Thais Coutinho, head of the Division of Cardiac Prevention and Rehabilitation at the UOHI, and chair of the CWHHC.

More than 2,200 registered in the inaugural campaign held in 2020, completing more than 1.8 million minutes of exercise and raising upwards of $155,000 in support of research, education, and program expansion at the UOHI and CWHHC.

"The feedback we received after the inaugural event was beyond energizing and motivating," said Lianne Laing, executive director, UOHI Foundation. "Participants were eager to access creative ways to get moving and they found it in the resources, tips, knowledge and encouragement JUMP IN™ provides about how to live healthier lives."

This year, Canadians everywhere are encouraged to participate. Registrants are eligible for several noteworthy prizes.

"By expanding JUMP IN™ nationwide, we are motivating and inspiring even more Canadians to get active and join in an important conversation about women's heart health, while raising vital funds that support the lifesaving work of the UOHI and CWHHC," said Laing. "We are incredibly grateful for the amazing volunteers, participants and the corporate community who have been reaching out to us to take this initiative from coast to coast to coast."

About the campaign

JUMP IN™ is a month-long, fundraising and heart health promotion campaign that takes place in September. Funds are raised through a $20 registration fee and through matched donations from corporate sponsors.

Throughout September, the UOHI Foundation will share tips, resources, and information about physical activity and women's heart health on social media. Canadians are encouraged to engage with the campaign by exercising for 30 minutes per day for 30 days and are encouraged to share their experience with photos and videos uploaded to social media using the hashtag #JumpIn4HeartHealth.

Physical activities may be completed from anywhere and may be as disciplined and demanding as high-intensity interval training or as relaxing and soothing as outdoor yoga with a friend.

Registration

Registration is now open. To learn more about the campaign and to register, Canadians may visit the UOHI Foundation website: https://foundation.ottawaheart.ca/

Additional information

The University of Ottawa Heart Institute is Canada's largest and foremost heart health centre dedicated to understanding, treating, and preventing heart disease.

The Canadian Women's Heart Health Centre at the UOHI improves women's cardiovascular health across their life span by supporting clinicians, scientists, patients, and decision-makers to work collaboratively to implement evidence to transform clinical practice and impact public policy related to women's heart health in Canada.

The University of Ottawa Heart Institute Foundation is the bridge that connects the programs, facilities and people who save lives every day with the individual and corporate philanthropists in communities across Canada.

