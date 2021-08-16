SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Rafael Holdings, Inc. (RFL) and Encourages Stockholders to Contact the Firm

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating Rafael Holdings, Inc. ("Rafael Holdings") (NYSE:RFL) on behalf of the company's current stockholders.



On June 21, 2021, Rafael Holdings announced that it had entered into an agreement to acquire Rafael Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Pharmaceuticals") in an all-stock transaction. According to the announcement, Pharmaceuticals' stockholders will receive shares of Rafael Holdings' common stock "amounting to approximately 48% of the currently outstanding capitalization of the company."

The investigation seeks to determine whether Rafael Holdings and/or the company's officers and directors violated the securities laws or breached their fiduciary duties to stockholders in connection with the proposed agreement to acquire Pharmaceuticals.

Rafael Holdings' stockholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.) at (484) 258 – 1585, or by email at skaskela@kaskelalaw.com or online at https://kaskelalaw.com/case/rafael-holdings-inc/, for additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options.

