SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in 360 DigiTech, Inc., of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – QFIN

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against 360 DigiTech, Inc. ("360 DigiTech", or the "Company") (NASDAQ:QFIN) and certain of its officers. The class action, filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, and docketed under 21-cv-06013, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than Defendants that purchased or otherwise acquired 360 DigiTech securities between April 30, 2020 and July 7, 2021, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"), seeking to recover damages caused by Defendants' violations of the federal securities laws and to pursue remedies under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act") and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder, against the Company and certain of its top officials.



360 DigiTech, through its subsidiaries, operates a digital consumer finance platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China ("PRC"). Its platform provides online consumer finance products to the borrowers funded by institutional funding partners. The Company also provides incremental credit assessment, collection, and other services, as well as guarantee for defaulted loans. The Company was formerly known as 360 Finance, Inc. and changed its name to 360 DigiTech, Inc. in September 2020.

The complaint alleges throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company had been collecting personal information in violation of relevant PRC laws and regulations; (ii) accordingly, 360 DigiTech was exposed to an increased risk of regulatory scrutiny and/or enforcement action; and (iii) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On July 8, 2021, reports circulated on social media to the effect that the Company's core product, the 360 IOU app, had been removed from major app stores. The reports came on the heels of the removal of other companies' apps as Chinese regulators investigated their customer data protection practices.

On this news, 360 DigiTech's stock price fell $7.12 per share, or 21.48%, to close at $26.02 per share on July 8, 2021.

Then, on July 9, 2021, Seeking Alpha reported that 360 DigiTech confirmed the removal of its 360 IOU app from the Android app store and quoted a Company spokesperson, who disclosed that the Company had "submitted a new rectification plan and stepped up the whole process."

