HighPeak Energy, Inc. to Present at Upcoming Conference

Globe Newswire  
August 13, 2021 1:00pm
FORT WORTH, Texas, Aug. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HighPeak Energy, Inc. ("HighPeak" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:HPK) today announced that HighPeak Chairman and CEO, Jack Hightower, is scheduled to present at the Enercom Oil & Gas Conference 2021 in Denver, Colorado on Monday, August 16, 2021 at 2:20 p.m. mountain time.

Please visit the "Investors" section of the Company's website for the presentation slides.

About HighPeak Energy, Inc.

HighPeak Energy, Inc. is a publicly traded independent oil and natural gas company, headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, focused on the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. For more information, please visit our website at www.highpeakenergy.com.

Investor Contact:
Ryan Hightower
Vice President, Business Development
817.850.9204
rhightower@highpeakenergy.com

Source: HighPeak Energy, Inc.


