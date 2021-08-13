Nouveau Monde Has Submitted a Patent Application for its Proprietary Green Thermochemical Purification Technology

Nouveau Monde's proprietary technology offers a greener and more sustainable alternative to that currently used in the traditional anode material production

This technology is expected to be used in the Company's Phase 1 purification facilities in Bécancour which are in the process of being commissioned

Nouveau Monde's Phase 1 purification facility is the first of its kind built in the Western World

The same proprietary technology will likewise be expected to be used in the development of the large-scale Phase 2 commercial plant which is currently advancing in parallel

Using raw material from its own mining project, Nouveau Monde's advanced technology produces high-purity graphite materials intended to meet the industry specifications for usage in the anode part of lithium-ion batteries, fuel cells and other specialty applications



MONTRÉAL, Aug. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. ("Nouveau Monde" or the "Company") (NYSE:NMG, TSXV:NOU) has submitted a patent application for its proprietary thermochemical purification technology to the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office as part of its intellectual property strategy. Leveraging Québec's abundant, clean, and affordable hydropower, the Company's technology avoids using hydrofluoric acid in favor of high temperatures and the addition of chlor-based reagent.

Tests in labs and at third-party facilities have already demonstrated the technology's performance and the products' high purity, reaching 99.95% and over. The Company's Phase 1 purification facilities are in the final stages of commissioning, prior to starting production, process optimization and material qualification with potential customers. At the same time, Nouveau Monde is carrying out its definitive feasibility study for the Phase 2 plant in Bécancour, QC, Canada. The Company's 200,000 m2 industrial site, adjacent to the Phase 1 location, is intended to consolidate manufacturing facilities for the production of 42,000 tpa of lithium-ion battery anode material and 3,000 tpa of purified flakes for specialty applications.

In addition to energy applications, Nouveau Monde's thermochemical process has shown to be effective at purifying larger particle sizes that are expected to allow the Company to supply high-purity, carbon-neutral graphite flakes for bipolar plates used in fuel cells, foils for heat dissipation in electronics (5G), expandable graphite for fire retardant applications and other specialty products.

Arne H Frandsen, Chairman of Nouveau Monde, commented: "Research & Development is a critical component of our business model. The filing of this important patent application is a tangible manifestation of our commitment to sustainable development and the success Nouveau Monde has already achieved from its Center of Excellence in Québec."

Eric Desaulniers, Founder, President and CEO of Nouveau Monde, added: "I believe there is much appetite in the marketplace for alternatives to China's dominant chemical-heavy processes. We have developed a technology that takes full advantage of Québec's green hydroelectric asset and operates in a closed loop with our chemical supplier to minimize the environmental footprint of our purified products. This patent application reiterates our engagement towards R&D, innovation, and environmental stewardship to drive greater sustainability into the battery value chain."

Reducing the Environmental Impact of Graphite Purification

Graphite is the battery raw material that is currently the most dependent on China. Existing purification processes are energy intensive and require a large quantity of chemicals, particularly hydrofluoric acid, that can have a negative impact on the natural and human environment.

As demonstrated in a recent life-cycle analysis of graphite production led by an independent mining and metal sustainability consultancy, emerging technologies are critical to reducing the footprint and Global Warming Potential ("GWP") of graphite value-added transformation. According to the report "[t]here are significant opportunities to reduce the environmental impact of anode production by utilizing low-carbon or renewable energy sources, exploring new production routes, minimizing waste products or identifying new material or reagent suppliers" (Minviro, July 2021).

Hence, Nouveau Monde's proprietary thermochemical purification technology provides an advantageous solution in clean energy regions to decarbonizing the graphite supply chain and helping improve battery life cycle footprint. The Company is committed to maximizing the reach of this technology to serve the energy transition should the application process be successful.

About Nouveau Monde

Nouveau Monde is striving to become a key contributor to the sustainable energy revolution. The Company is working towards developing a fully integrated source of green battery anode material in Québec, Canada. Targeting commercial operations by 2023, the Company is developing advanced carbon-neutral graphite-based material solutions for the growing lithium-ion and fuel cell markets. With low-cost operations and enviable ESG standards, Nouveau Monde aspires to become a strategic supplier to the world's leading battery and automobile manufacturers, providing high performing and reliable advanced materials while promoting sustainability and supply chain traceability. www.NMG.com

