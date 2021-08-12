 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

CooperCompanies to Participate in the Virtual Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference

Globe Newswire  
August 12, 2021 4:15pm   Comments
Share:

SAN RAMON, Calif., Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CooperCompanies (NYSE:COO), will participate in the Virtual Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference on Friday, September 10, 2021. Al White, President and CEO, will represent the Company in a virtual session scheduled to begin at 1:20PM ET.

A live webcast of the Company's session will be available on the Investor Relations section of CooperCompanies' website at http://investor.coopercos.com. A webcast replay will be available approximately 48 hours after the live webcast.

About CooperCompanies
CooperCompanies ("Cooper") is a global medical device company publicly traded on the NYSE (NYSE:COO). Cooper operates through two business units, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. CooperVision brings a refreshing perspective on vision care with a commitment to developing a wide range of high-quality products for contact lens wearers and providing focused practitioner support. CooperSurgical is committed to advancing the health of women, babies and families with its diversified portfolio of products and services focusing on medical devices and fertility & genomics. Headquartered in San Ramon, CA, Cooper has a workforce of more than 12,000 with products sold in over 100 countries. For more information, please visit www.coopercos.com.

Contact:
Kim Duncan
Vice President, Investor Relations and Risk Management
925-460-3663
ir@cooperco.com


Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com