Snap One Holdings Corp. to Report Fiscal Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on Thursday, August 26, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. ET

Globe Newswire  
August 12, 2021 4:10pm   Comments
CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO) ("Snap One" or the "Company"), a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators, will hold a conference call on Thursday, August 26, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time) to discuss its financial results for the fiscal second quarter ended June 25, 2021. Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.

Snap One management will host the presentation, followed by a question-and-answer period.

Date: Thursday, August 26, 2021
Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time)
U.S. dial-in: 844-467-8941
International dial-in: 929-517-0912

Please call the conference telephone number 10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Investor Relations at 949-574-3860.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here and via the Investor Relations section of Snap One's website.

A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available after 7:30 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through September 2, 2021.

Toll-free replay number: 855-859-2056
International replay number: 404-537-3406
Replay ID: 7590509        

About Snap One
Snap One provides a suite of products, services and software to its network of professional do-it-for-me ("DIFM") integrators that enable them to deliver smart living experiences for their residential and small business end users. The Company's hardware and software portfolio includes leading proprietary and third-party offerings across connected, infrastructure, and entertainment categories. Additionally, Snap One provides technology-enabled workflow solutions to support integrators throughout the project lifecycle, enhancing their operations and helping them to profitably grow their businesses. For more information, visit snapone.com.

Contacts

Media:

Abigail Hanlon
Director, Marketing Events & Public Relations
Abigail.Hanlon@SnapOne.com

Jordan Schmidt
Gateway Investor Relations
949-574-3860
IR@SnapOne.com

Investors:

Tom Colton and Matt Glover
Gateway Investor Relations
949-574-3860
IR@SnapOne.com

 


