Kinsale Capital Group Announces Dividend Declaration

Globe Newswire  
August 12, 2021 4:10pm   Comments
RICHMOND, Va., Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.11 per share of common stock. This dividend is payable on September 13, 2021 to all stockholders of record as of the close of business on August 31, 2021.

About Kinsale Capital Group, Inc.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. is a specialty insurance group headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, focusing on the excess and surplus lines market.

Contact

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc.
Bryan Petrucelli
Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer
804-289-1272
ir@kinsalecapitalgroup.com 


