Proactive news headlines including IEC Electronics, ElectraMeccanica, Maverix Metals, NexTech AR Solutions, and NEO Battery Materials

New York, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:

IEC Electronics announces merger with Creation Technologies; releases 3Q results

ElectraMeccanica ends 2Q on high gear with over $250M on its balance sheet as it builds out car plant in Mesa

Contakt World acquires health screening app HealthCheck

Maverix Metals sees strong 2Q with 30% increase in revenue as its asset portfolio continues to deliver

NexTech AR Solutions reports second quarter 2021 results showing cash on hand of $15.4 million

Victory Square Technologies declares special dividend of common shares in soon-to-float portfolio company Immersive Tech

Real Luck Group partners with Bambora to add PaymentIQ to the Luckbox platform

NEO Battery Materials files fifth patent for its proprietary process of manufacturing silicon anode active materials

VolitionRx strengthens balance sheet and closes 2Q with $27.9M in cash and cash equivalents

Else Nutrition signs online distribution agreement with Walmart and will be expanding into its eCommerce marketplace by Q4, 2021

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp to crack residential and small to medium size power markets in Europe

American Battery Metals praises US Senate for passing sweeping infrastructure spending bill

Thor Explorations says new drill results from the Makosa North prospect in Senegal extends mineralization further north than expected

Empress Royalty receives first gold streaming revenue from the Sierra Antapite mine in Peru

Royal Wins signs MOU to acquire Las Vegas skill-based games developer Antics Gaming

Zoglo's Incredible Food appoints award-winning chef Pino Di Cerbo as its chief culinary officer

Clean Air Metals releases assay results from Thunder Bay North ahead of preliminary economic assessment

Mandalay Resources sees its 2Q revenue rise 21% to US$51.4M on greater output, higher prices

Arrow Exploration announces plans to tie-in natural gas well in West Pepper, Alberta

LexaGene demonstrates simple, inexpensive multiplex PCR chemistry with shorter lead times for its MiQLab System

Century Global Commodities files its condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the first fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2021

MedX Health announces appointment of Sylvain Desjeans as its president and chief executive officer with immediate effect

