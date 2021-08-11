 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Katapult to Present at the 2021 Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference

Globe Newswire  
August 11, 2021 7:00pm   Comments
Share:

PLANO, Texas, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Katapult Holding, Inc. ("Katapult"), an e-commerce focused financial technology company, will present at the 2021 Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference.

Chief Executive Officer, Orlando Zayas, Chief Financial Officer, Karissa Cupito, and Chief Operating Officer, Derek Medlin, will present on Thursday, August 12, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time and it will be webcast live. The live audio webcast will be available on the Katapult Investor Relations website at https://go.katapult.com/investor_relations. After the event, an archive of the webcast will also be available for a limited time on the Katapult Investor Relations website.

About Katapult

Katapult is a next generation platform for digital and mobile-first commerce for the nonprime consumer. Katapult provides point of sale lease purchase options for consumers challenged with accessing traditional financial products who are seeking to obtain everyday durable goods. The Company has developed a sophisticated end-to-end technology platform that enables seamless integration with merchants, underwriting capabilities that exceed the industry standard, and exceptional customer experiences.

Contacts

Katapult Vice President of Investor Relations
Bill Wright
917-750-0346
bill.wright@katapult.com

Press Inquiries:
Tribe Builder Media
Kristen Shea
929-367-8993
press@tribebuildermedia.com

 


Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com