Katapult to Present at the 2021 Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference

PLANO, Texas, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Katapult Holding, Inc. ("Katapult"), an e-commerce focused financial technology company, will present at the 2021 Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference.



Chief Executive Officer, Orlando Zayas, Chief Financial Officer, Karissa Cupito, and Chief Operating Officer, Derek Medlin, will present on Thursday, August 12, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time and it will be webcast live. The live audio webcast will be available on the Katapult Investor Relations website at https://go.katapult.com/investor_relations. After the event, an archive of the webcast will also be available for a limited time on the Katapult Investor Relations website.

About Katapult

Katapult is a next generation platform for digital and mobile-first commerce for the nonprime consumer. Katapult provides point of sale lease purchase options for consumers challenged with accessing traditional financial products who are seeking to obtain everyday durable goods. The Company has developed a sophisticated end-to-end technology platform that enables seamless integration with merchants, underwriting capabilities that exceed the industry standard, and exceptional customer experiences.

Contacts

Katapult Vice President of Investor Relations

Bill Wright

917-750-0346

bill.wright@katapult.com

Press Inquiries:

Tribe Builder Media

Kristen Shea

929-367-8993

press@tribebuildermedia.com









