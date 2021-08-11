 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc to Provide Second Quarter 2021 Business and Financial Update on August 16, 2021

Globe Newswire  
August 11, 2021 7:00pm   Comments
Share:

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT) ("Osmotica" or the "Company"), a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company, today announced that the Company will release its 2021 second quarter financial results on Monday, August 16, 2021, after the close of the U.S. financial markets.

Brian Markison, Chief Executive Officer, James "JD" Schaub, Chief Operating Officer, and Andrew Einhorn, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call as follows:

Date    Monday, August 16, 2021
Time   4:30 p.m. ET
Toll free (U.S.)   (866) 672-5029
International    (409) 217-8312
Conference ID   1278168
Webcast (live and replay)   www.osmotica.com under the "Investor & News" section

About Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT) is a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of specialty products that target markets with underserved patient populations. RVL Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is the Company's ophthalmic subsidiary supporting UPNEEQ®. Vertical Pharmaceuticals, LLC represents the Company's diversified branded portfolio and Trigen Laboratories, LLC represents the Company's non-promoted products, including complex generic formulations.

Osmotica has operations in the United States and Hungary.

Investor and Media Relations for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc
Lisa M. Wilson
In-Site Communications, Inc.
T: 212-452-2793
E: lwilson@insitecony.com


Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com