 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Northrop Grumman Board Declares Quarterly Dividend

Globe Newswire  
August 11, 2021 6:11pm   Comments
Share:

FALLS CHURCH, Va., Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The board of directors of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) declared a quarterly dividend of $1.57 per share on Northrop Grumman common stock, payable Sept. 15, 2021, to shareholders of record as of the close of business Aug. 30, 2021.

Northrop Grumman solves the toughest problems in space, aeronautics, defense and cyberspace to meet the ever evolving needs of our customers worldwide. Our 90,000 employees define possible every day using science, technology and engineering to create and deliver advanced systems, products and services.

Contact: Vic Beck (Media)
  703-280-4456 (office)
  vic.beck@ngc.com
   
  Todd Ernst (Investors)
  703-280-4535 (office)
  todd.ernst@ngc.com


              

        
        

                

        
        


Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com