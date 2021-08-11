 Skip to main content

Deep Down, Inc. Announces Timing of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Globe Newswire  
August 11, 2021 6:09pm   Comments
HOUSTON, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Deep Down, Inc. (OTCQB:DPDW), a specialist in deepwater oil and gas production and distribution equipment and services, announced today that it will host an investor conference call to review its second quarter 2021 results on Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at 10:00 am Eastern Time (details below). Deep Down will release its second quarter 2021 results on Monday, August 16, 2021 following the market close.

Call Dial-in: Toll Free: 1-877-303-6187
Toll/International: 1-678-894-3073
Passcode: 4551228
Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ggc2mam7

A replay will be available through August 31, 2021 on Deep Down's website, www.deepdowninc.com, under the "Investors" section.

About Deep Down, Inc. (www.deepdowninc.com)

Deep Down focuses on complex deepwater and ultra-deepwater oil and gas production distribution system technologies and support services, connecting the platform and the wellhead. Deep Down's proven services and technological solutions include distribution system installation support and engineering services, umbilical terminations, loose-tube steel flying leads, installation buoyancy, remotely operated vehicles and tooling, marine vessel automation, control, and ballast systems. Deep Down supports subsea engineering, installation, commissioning, and maintenance projects through specialized, highly experienced service teams and engineered technological solutions.

Investor Relations Contact:
Trevor Ashurst
ir@deepdowninc.com
281-862-2201


