Proterra Releases Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Globe Newswire  
August 11, 2021 4:05pm   Comments
BURLINGAME, Calif., Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proterra Inc (NASDAQ:PTRA) has released its second-quarter 2021 financial results by posting them to its Investor Relations website. Please visit the Proterra Investor Relations website at ir.proterra.com to view the second-quarter 2021 financial results and letter to shareholders.

A conference call will be held at 2:00pm Pacific Daylight Time on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 to review financial results. A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available on Proterra's Investor Relations website at ir.proterra.com.

About Proterra
Proterra is a leader in the design and manufacture of zero-emission electric transit vehicles and EV technology solutions for commercial applications. With industry-leading durability and energy efficiency based on rigorous U.S. independent testing, Proterra products are proudly designed, engineered, and manufactured in America, with offices in Silicon Valley, South Carolina, and Los Angeles.


Investor Contact
Proterra Investor Relations
IR@proterra.com

Media Contact
Proterra Corporate Communications
PR@proterra.com

