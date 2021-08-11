Retail E-Commerce Packaging Market worth USD 63.47 Billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 12.48% - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Retail e-commerce packaging Market Overview: According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), "Retail e-commerce packaging Market Research Report, Material, Application and Region - Forecast till 2027" the market size is projected to be worth USD 63.47 Billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 12.48% during the forecast period (2021 - 2027), The market was valued at USD 20.19 Billion in 2020.

The retail e-commerce packaging market is growing promisingly, with the rapid growth in the online shopping ecosystem. Moreover, changing lifestyles of people led by rapid urbanization, mainly in developing regions, augment the demand for retail-e-commerce packaging solutions. The increasing consumption of retail-e-commerce packaging materials fosters the retail e-commerce packaging market growth.With the spurring rise in the overall retail industries worldwide, the market is projected to garner immense gains over the next few years.



Competitive Analysis

List of the Key Companies Profiled in the Retail E-commerce Packaging Market Research Report are –

Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd.

International Paper Company

Smurfit Kappa Group

DS Smith Plc.

Mondi Group

Packaging Corporation of America

Orora Packaging Australia Pty Ltd.

Rengo Co. Ltd

Georgia-Pacific LLC.

Klabin S.A.

Highly competitive, the retail e-commerce packaging market appears fragmented due to the presence of many notable players. To gain a larger market share and create new markets, industry players adopt strategic approaches, such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, and others. They make substantial R&D investments in product development and keep themselves updated with new technologies.

For instance, on July 08, 2021, Flipkart, a major eCommerce platform, announced that it has eliminated single-use plastic packaging from the supply chain, delivering its commitment to move to plastic-free packaging by 2021. The Indian e-commerce major has eliminated all single-use plastic packaging used across its 70 fulfillment centers in the country, introducing the most scalable sustainable alternatives.



Higher Value Packaging Solutions Offering Superior Performance & Convenience Push Market Revenues

Additionally, increasing inclination towards online shopping, alongside rising investments in innovation and stronger support from governments worldwide, fuel the market value. The emergence of retail-ready display boxes and corrugated boxes has positively impacted the market growth.

Fluctuating Prices of Key Raw Materials is a Major Headwind

Despite favorable industry trends, the market still witnesses major setbacks, such as price volatility and the demand-supply gap in raw materials. Nevertheless, the increasing adoption of smart, robot-assisted production would support market growth throughout the review period, maximizing profitability.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 outbreak hit the retail e-commerce packaging industry severely, causing huge revenue losses. The industry faced severe revenue losses as the coronavirus-driven lockdown mandates halted the production of several key raw materials. This, as a result, spiked prices and lowered demand for retail e-commerce packaging solutions.

Due to disrupted supply chains, manufacturers faced various problems, such as obtaining key raw materials required for the production, attracting workers from quarantines, and deliver end products to the market. However, the retail e-commerce packaging market is rapidly returning to normalcy, witnessing the steadily increasing demand. The rising consumption of intelligent packaging solutions due to increased production activities and demand for storage and distribution applications is estimated to offer robust market opportunities.



Segmentation

The market is segmented into materials, applications, and regions. The material segment is sub-segmented into corrugated boxes, protective packaging, security envelopes, tapes & labels, and others (insulated shipping containers, paperboard tubes, shrink film, and more). Among these, the protective packaging segment accounts for the largest market share, witnessing rapid adoption to protect the goods from vibration or shock damage, atmospheric factors, transit & handling hazards, etc.

The application segment is sub-segmented into electronics & consumer goods, apparel & accessories, home furnishing, auto parts, food & beverages, healthcare & personal care, and others (books, toys & baby products, industrial products, and more). Among these, the electronics & consumer goods segment accounts for the largest market share, witnessing the growing sales of consumer electronics on the e-commerce platform. The region segment is sub-segmented into Asia Pacific, Europe, Americas, and rest-of-the-world.

Regional Analysis

The Asia Pacific region leads the global retail e-commerce packaging market. The region has been witnessing rapid growth in retail e-commerce due to rising middle-income groups in India and China over recent years. China alone accounts for 40% of the world's retail e-commerce sales in recent years, with electronics and appliance retailers dominating the market share.

Whereas in India, e-commerce businesses have transformed retail industries, mainly due to the increase in internet usage and smartphone penetration in metro cities as well as tier two & tier-three cities. Moreover, rapid economic growth across the region allows vast investments in advanced solutions and technologies required in retail-e-commerce packaging.

Also, superior product development for packaging solutions, providing a competitive edge to many organizations, boosts retail e-commerce packaging market size in the region. Furthermore, the strong presence of major packaging vendors and e-commerce platforms influences the region's retail e-commerce packaging market shares.

Segmentation of Market covered in the research:

Information by Material (Corrugated Boxes, Protective packaging, Security envelopes, Tapes & labels, and others), by Application (Electronics & Consumer goods, Apparel & Accessories, Home furnishing, Auto Parts, Food & Beverages, Healthcare & Personal care, and others) and Region (North America, Europe & Asia-Pacific))



