ScyllaDB Appoints SaaS Strategy Executive Wayne Ariola as Chief Marketing Officer

PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ScyllaDB , creators of the high-performance Scylla NoSQL database, today announced that strategist and thought leader Wayne Ariola has joined as Chief Marketing Officer, leading initiatives to expand awareness of Scylla's premier NoSQL database for real-time applications. Scylla is already used by innovative companies like Discord, Comcast, Starbucks, Hubspot and Zillow.



As the CMO of software testing and delivery platform Tricentis, Ariola served a base of 1,500+ Global 2000 customers, including Cisco, Dolby and Starbucks. Prior to that, he spent 13 years as the Chief Strategy Officer of an automated software testing platform. Ariola has also been awarded six patents in the IT space and contributed more than 300 articles to publications including The New Stack, CIO.com and DevOps.com.

"We are very pleased to bring Wayne on-board as Scylla's Chief Marketing Officer. He's the marketing strategist we have been looking for as we continue to accelerate adoption of our Scylla NoSQL database. Wayne has proven experience at taking B2B software companies through rapid growth stages," said ScyllaDB CEO Dor Laor.

"Businesses are being rewritten as code, which makes the ability to scale infrastructure absolutely essential," said Ariola. "ScyllaDB's disruptive database technology enables organizations to thrive amidst the explosion of critical data that is now required to serve customers."

The appointment follows several major announcements by ScyllaDB, including the release of a source connector for Apache Kafka, the expansion of its Amazon DynamoDB compatibility and the launch of P99 CONF , a virtual event for engineers and by engineers, centered around low-latency, high-performance design.

