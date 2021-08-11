Mobix Labs Completes Acquisition of Cosemi Technologies

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobix Labs Inc., a global wireless and wired connectivity solutions provider, today announced that it has closed its previously reported acquisition of Cosemi Technologies Inc., a global designer and manufacturer of active optical cables (AOCs). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.



Cosemi's asset portfolio includes a broad range of hybrid AOCs, optical transceivers and optical engines that deliver latency-free connectivity to a variety of use cases, including the data center, home entertainment and consumer electronics markets.

"Today's users call for larger amounts of data to be transmitted faster and more reliably, whether it is a wide area network adopting mission-critical mmWave 5G applications or a family watching an 8K movie at home," said Fabian Battaglia, CEO of Mobix Labs. "Our Cosemi acquisition bridges the gap between wireless and wired applications, enabling Mobix Labs to bring a full suite of connectivity solutions to customers that provide significant advantages in performance, efficiency, cost, size and time to market."

Mobix Labs' RF (radio frequency) solutions and True5G™ chipset already provide unprecedented levels of integration and latency-free performance for simplifying the design of mmWave 5G wireless products across multiple customer applications, including automotive, small cells and base stations, industrial IoT, medical, and consumer products.

About Mobix Labs

Founded in 2020, Mobix Labs Inc. provides True Xero™ latency connectivity solutions for 5G wireless and high bandwidth cable networks. The company develops ultra-compact, fully integrated, single-chip, single-die, CMOS-based mmWave beamformers, antenna solutions and RF/mixed signal semiconductors necessary for mmWave 5G and next-generation wireless products. The company also develops hybrid active optical cables, transceivers and optical engines for the data center, home entertainment and consumer electronics markets. Based in Irvine, Calif., Mobix Labs also has offices in San Jose, Phoenix and Shanghai. More information on the company can be found by visiting http://www.mobixlabs.com or by following on Twitter @MobixLabsInc and LinkedIn.

