TransUnion Declares Second Quarter 2021 Dividend of $0.095 per Share

Globe Newswire  
August 11, 2021 6:50am   Comments
CHICAGO, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.095 per share for the second quarter 2021. The dividend will be payable on September 9, 2021, to shareholders of record on August 25, 2021.

About TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)
TransUnion is a global information and insights company that makes trust possible in the modern economy. We do this by providing a comprehensive picture of each person so they can be reliably and safely represented in the marketplace. As a result, businesses and consumers can transact with confidence and achieve great things. We call this Information for Good.®

A leading presence in more than 30 countries across five continents, TransUnion provides solutions that help create economic opportunity, great experiences and personal empowerment for hundreds of millions of people.

http://www.transunion.com/business

E-mail investor.relations@transunion.com

Telephone 312-985-2860


