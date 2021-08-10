Exodus to Discuss Q2 2021 Results and Company Updates

OMAHA, Neb., Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exodus Movement, Inc. (Exodus Wallet: EXIT), the leading non-custodial cryptocurrency software platform, plans to conduct a video conference to discuss its second quarter 2021 financial results on Friday, August 20, 2021, at 9:00 am PT / 12:00 pm ET.



CEO and co-founder JP Richardson and CFO James Gernetzke will host a live Zoom video webinar. This event includes a review of the company vision, financial results, and answers to investors' questions. Please send questions in advance by emailing Q22021Questions@Exodus.com .

Exodus Q2 2021 Results and Company Updates Live Webinar

August 20, 2021.

9:00 am PT / 12:00 pm ET.

Access the webcast via the Investor section of the website at exodus.com/investors .

. Ask questions live via chat in the webcast or in advance by emailing Q22021Questions@Exodus.com .

. The webcast will remain on the Exodus website for at least 90 days.



Management intends to issue its shareholder letter and its financial report Form 1-SA filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for the three- and six-months ended June 30, 2021 on or around August 16, 2021.

About Exodus

Exodus is on a mission to empower half the world to exit the traditional finance system by 2030. Founded in 2015, Exodus is a multi-asset software wallet that removes the geek requirement and keeps design a priority to make cryptocurrency and digital assets easy for everyone. Available for desktop and mobile, Exodus allows users to secure, manage and exchange cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and more across an industry-leading 10,000+ asset pairs from a beautiful, easy-to-use wallet. The non-custodial functionality is encrypted locally on users' own devices, ensuring privacy, security and complete control over their wealth. For more info visit exodus.com .

Disclosure Information

Exodus uses the following as means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with disclosure obligations under Regulation FD: websites exodus.com/investors and exodus.com/blog ; press releases; public videos, calls and webcasts; and social media: Twitter (@exodus_io and JP Richardson's feed @jprichardson), Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

Media Contact:

Ryan Dennis

exodus@5wpr.com

Exodus Contact:

Investors@exodus.com



