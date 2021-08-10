Onsite Partners, Inc. Adds Philip J. Stone to Executive Team

NASHVILLE, TN, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Philip (Phil) Stone has joined Onsite Partners, Inc. as Chief Operating Officer effective June 28, 2021. Phil has served in the capacity of Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer throughout his career, most recently holding the COO position with ReviveHealth, A Weber Shandwick Company. Phil has also held senior executive roles with the Cancer Center of Santa Barbara and Pura Vida Coffee, LLC.



"As Onsite continues to serve clients around the world through our in-person experience in Tennessee and California, as well as via our digital platform, we are excited to have Phil join the team and bring a renewed focus on the healing hospitality and world-class customer service experience that Onsite is known for," says Miles Adcox, Chairman of Onsite.

"We are fortunate that Phil has chosen Onsite and are excited about the broad range of capabilities that he brings to our organization. With over 20 years of executive leadership within diverse industries, he is adept in developing the infrastructure, systems, and processes that will support Onsite's strategic objectives," said Julie R. Smith, Chief Executive Officer. "Complimenting Phil's obvious business acumen is a leader who cares deeply about people, culture, and the behavioral health industry."

"Onsite has assembled a truly authentic and talented team focused on guiding people through their journey toward emotional wellness and I'm thrilled to be part of it," says Stone. "As the world emerges from the global pandemic, we are seeing the devastating impact on mental health in our communities. I believe Onsite is positioned to meet people where they are with our flagship campus outside of Nashville, our new location at the Oaks in Southern California, and our expanded digital programs. I'm excited to be working alongside Miles, Julie, and the Executive team to lead Onsite into the future and bring our unique brand of 'healing hospitality' to more people as they travel their journey toward emotional wellness."

Stone attained his Masters in Business Administration from the University of Colorado and his Bachelor of Arts in Letters from the University of Oklahoma.

About Onsite Partners, Inc.

Onsite Partners, Inc. is a holding company of behavioral services organizations: Onsite Workshops, Milestones, and Onsite at The Oaks. The Onsite family of brands provides services to thousands of clients annually from the United States and Europe, through in-person and virtual settings. Through these companies, Onsite curates transformational emotional health experiences that combine some of the best therapeutic and clinical minds in the country with its signature healing hospitality. Recently Onsite launched a series of virtual emotional health courses and will be expanding this platform in 2021. Onsite offers experiential group programs, counseling intensives, digital courses, and innovative residential trauma treatment that bolster empathy, self-awareness, compassion, and resilience. Onsite's mission is to change lives through enhanced emotional health. Onsite's work has been featured on 20/20, Good Morning America, New York Times, Wall Street Journal, Marie Claire, People, Dr. Phil Show, and The Doctors. For more information about Onsite, visit onsiteworkshops.com.

Lindsey Nobles

800-341-7432

lnobles@onsiteworkshops.com



