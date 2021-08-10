Greenhouse Treatment Center to Host Free Overdose Training Sessions For Local Businesses

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In honor of Overdose Awareness Day on August 31, Greenhouse Treatment Center wants to partner with local businesses to help save lives. Nationally, overdose deaths hit an all-time high in 2020 with more than 93,000 people losing their lives, which is a nearly 30% increase. In Texas, overdose death rates increased by more than 31%. Greenhouse will be hosting free virtual training sessions for businesses to get their staff trained on how to administer Narcan©, a potentially life-saving medication that can reverse an opioid overdose . Synthetic opioids, specifically fentanyl, account for the majority of overdose deaths.



The virtual training sessions will take place on August 30 and August 31 . Businesses can choose to register on either day.

Participants will also have an opportunity for a Q&A with an addiction expert. Businesses who take part will be eligible to receive a digital badge for their website and social profiles to inform the public that their staff has received overdose training from a leading treatment provider.

"The number of overdose deaths nationwide, and specifically in Texas, really highlights the prevalence of fentanyl," said Tyler Harrell, CEO of Greenhouse Treatment Center. "Most of us are not too far removed from this crisis either; we all know of someone affected by substance use in some way. This is why we need more people in the community trained to understand what to do in case of an overdose emergency, and working with our local businesses is a great way to do that."

According to the CDC, anyone who uses opioids can experience an overdose, but certain factors can increase the risk, including:

Combining opioids with alcohol

Taking illegal or illicit opioids, like heroin or fentanyl

Having certain medical conditions, such as sleep apnea



While Narcan can reverse an overdose, treatment is often necessary for long-term recovery.

"Understandably, the last 18 months have been difficult for a number of people in the state for many reasons, and some have turned to unhealthy mechanisms to cope," said Harrell. "We hope that by offering this form of education to the community by partnering with our local businesses, the community will not only see us as an available resource, but also a place to turn to for help."

