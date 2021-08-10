River Oaks Treatment Center to Host Free Overdose Training Sessions For Local Businesses

RIVERVIEW, Fla., Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In honor of Overdose Awareness Day on August 31, River Oaks Treatment Center wants to partner with local businesses to help save lives. Nationally, overdose deaths hit an all-time high in 2020 with more than 93,000 people losing their lives, a nearly 30% increase from the year prior. In Florida, overdose deaths increased by 37%. River Oaks will be hosting free virtual training sessions for businesses to get their staff trained on how to administer Narcan©, a potentially life-saving medication that can reverse an opioid overdose . Synthetic opioids, specifically fentanyl, account for the vast majority of overdose deaths.



The virtual training sessions will take place on August 30 and August 31 . Businesses can choose to register for either day.

Participants will also have an opportunity for a Q&A with an addiction expert. Businesses who take part will be eligible to receive a digital badge for their website and social profiles to inform the public that their staff has received overdose training from a leading treatment provider.

"The number of overdose deaths in 2020 is astronomical, and even more worrying is the fact that fentanyl, which has permeated the entire state, was the driving factor behind that statistic," said Jeff Turiczek, River Oaks and Regional CEO of American Addiction Centers. "No one knows how or when they'll encounter the opioid and we figured to best help educate the community on how to respond to such a situation, we'd start with our local businesses."

According to the CDC, anyone who uses opioids can experience an overdose, but certain factors can increase the risk, including:

Combining opioids with alcohol

Taking illegal or illicit opioids, like heroin or fentanyl

Having certain medical conditions, such as sleep apnea



While Narcan© can reverse an overdose, treatment is often necessary for long-term recovery.

"With fentanyl being so prevalent, anyone using any substance is at risk for a potentially fatal overdose," said Turiczek. "Nearly 100,000 lives lost to overdoses is unconscionable. It's personally important to me to help the community-at-large address this scourge however we can, and by working closely with local businesses, those in Riverview and surrounding towns will know that we are a resource for help."

About River Oaks Treatment Center

River Oaks Treatment Center is an American Addiction Centers' facility, a leading provider of inpatient and outpatient substance abuse treatment services. We treat clients who are struggling with drug addiction, alcohol addiction and co-occurring mental/behavioral health issues. We currently operate substance abuse treatment facilities located throughout the United States. These facilities are focused on delivering effective clinical care and treatment solutions. For more information, please find us at www.AmericanAddictionCenters.org or call 866-244-1070 for help. We also offer several online resources for the public. Visit americanaddictioncenters.org/online-resources to learn more.





Contact: Maz Rodriguez Public Relations Manager Cell: 615-335-0893 MRodriguez@ContactAAC.com