FLAVORMAN APPOINTS NEW CHIEF OPERATING & STRATEGY OFFICERS

Louisville, KY, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flavorman, a leading beverage development company, today announced that Scott Weddle and Peter Eberle have been named Chief Operating Officer (COO) and Chief Strategy Officer (CSO). Effective August 1, the decision comes ahead of the company's milestone 30th-year anniversary in 2022.

"We are honored to welcome Scott and Peter into their respective roles," said Flavorman Founder & CEO, David Dafoe. "Flavorman has a 29-year history of successful growth. Following this trajectory, our new COO and CSO will work together to strengthen the company's existing processes while introducing new procedures and initiatives designed to propel us into the future."

Formerly Flavorman's Director of Business Development, Scott Weddle has been with Flavorman since 2010. From production and purchasing to fulfillment and quality, Scott has served in nearly every aspect of the business. As COO, Scott will apply the full spectrum of his beverage development expertise to advancing Flavorman's operations and contribute a customer-first approach to product innovation, consistency, and quality.

Peter Eberle joins the Flavorman team with an extensive career in successfully leading multimillion-dollar companies through critical growth and development periods. He offers 30 years of specialized experience in the start-up, transformation, and turnaround of businesses in highly competitive markets. As CSO, Peter will employ his diverse skill set in directing Flavorman's strategic planning initiatives, as well as overseeing key projects in production, logistics, construction, safety, and financing.

"It's an exciting time for Flavorman," said Dafoe. "As we approach our 30-year anniversary in 2022, we see this evolutionary period as the perfect moment to celebrate and renew our commitment to our clients and partners in the industry. Under Scott and Peter's leadership, the Flavorman Team will continue growing in a direction that adds value to our business and fuels our mission to change what the world is drinking."

For more information, visit flavorman.com or contact our team.

ABOUT FLAVORMAN: Founded by David Dafoe in 1992, Flavorman is an industry leading custom beverage development company based out of Louisville, KY. In contrast to "flavor houses" that manufacture ready-made, "stock" formulations, Flavorman helps clients—big and small—bring custom products to market from concept to production planning and quality control. As of 2021, Flavorman has created 70k unique beverage formulations for brands like Crispin Hard Cider, Formula O2, Jones Soda, Chiquita, Joia Spirit Craft Cocktails, Go Fast Energy, and more. Visit flavorman.com.

###

Attachments





Rachel Knowles Flavorman (502) 383-9953 rachel@flavorman.com