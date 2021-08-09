Advanced Emissions Solutions Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES) (the "Company" or "ADES") today filed its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and reported financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, including information about its equity investments in Tinuum Group, LLC ("Tinuum Group") and Tinuum Services, LLC ("Tinuum Services") (collectively "Tinuum"), of which ADES owns 42.5% and 50%, respectively.



Tinuum & Refined Coal ("RC") Highlights

Tinuum's second quarter distributions to ADES totaled $20.6 million compared to $15.4 million in the prior year's quarter.

Royalty earnings from Tinuum Group were $3.7 million compared to $3.3 million in the prior year's quarter.

RC Segment operating income was $24.9 million compared to $10.8 million in the prior year's quarter. Operating income includes earnings from the Company's equity investments in Tinuum.

RC Segment Adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter was $24.1 million compared to $18.1 million in the prior year's quarter.

During the quarter, one invested facility reached its tax credit expiration date, bringing the total number of invested facilities to 22.

Based on 22 invested RC facilities as of June 30, 2021, expected future after-tax net RC cash flows to ADES are projected to be between $30 million and $40 million.

Advanced Purification Technologies ("APT") Highlights

Second quarter revenue for the APT Segment totaled $16.0 million compared to $8.2 million in the prior year's quarter.

APT Segment operating income was $0.3 million compared to a segment operating loss of $30.0 million in the prior year's quarter. The segment operating loss in the second quarter of the prior year resulted from a pre-tax, non-cash impairment charge of $26.1 million related to long-lived assets in the APT segment.

APT Segment Adjusted EBITDA totaled $0.3 million compared to a loss of $2.3 million in the prior year.

ADES Consolidated Highlights

Consolidated revenue was $19.6 million compared to $11.5 million in the prior year's quarter.

Consolidated net income was $16.6 million compared to a net loss of $23.8 million in the prior year's quarter.

The Company made the final $6.0 million principal payment of its senior term loan during the quarter, reducing the outstanding balance to zero as of June 30, 2021.

Cash balances, including restricted cash, totaled $57.3 million, an increase of $21.4 million compared to $35.9 million as of December 31, 2020.

In early May, the Company initiated a strategic review to assess a range of strategic alternatives to maximize shareholder value. There is no assurance that the review process will result in pursuing or completing any action or transaction, and no timetable has been set for completion of this process. The Company will provide an update, when appropriate.

"Total sales volumes at our Red River plant continue to exceed our internal forecasts and we are focused on meeting demand, improving the earnings profile of the segment and capturing the inherent operating leverage in this vertically integrated business," said Greg Marken, Interim CEO of ADES. "We remain encouraged by our more balanced volume mix as well as by our pipeline of current bids and opportunities in Water and Industrial markets. In addition, significantly higher prices for alternative fuel sources such as natural gas are also leading to increased demand from our Power Generation customers. In our RC segment, we remain highly confident in our forecast for net, after-tax RC cash flows to total between $30 million and $40 million. With our term loan paid off prior to the end of its three-year term, we expect to continue to build upon our solid financial position to as we transition toward our post-RC future."

Marken added, "As we previously disclosed, there was an isolated incident at our Red River plant on April 22 which included a fire in one of the plant's coal handling systems. Though the plant experienced approximately one week of downtime, we were able to meet customer demand through inventory on hand and through the use of alternative supply sources. To supplement our inventory due to the lost production that occurred during that period of downtime, as well as significant increases in demand for our products, we are sourcing the necessary inventory required to honor customer commitments. However, that lost production coupled with higher cost per unit that resulted from our procurement of inventory from alternative sources will continue to create margin pressure in the segment. At this time, we expect inventory purchases to impact our margins through the end of the year. Ultimately, the direct cash flow impact of the incident, including maintenance and repairs, capital expenditures, inventory replacement and other items was consistent with our expectation that it would not exceed $3.0 million."

Marken concluded, "In early May, we initiated a strategic alternatives review to assess a range of possibilities to maximize shareholder value. The much-improved profitability of our APT segment, combined with our strong balance sheet, put us on solid footing to evaluate and assess the opportunities available to us. We have been pleased with the nature of discussions up to this point and will provide additional updates as necessary. We remain acutely focused on fulfilling our customer commitments and running the business efficiently as this process unfolds."

Second Quarter 2021 Results

Second quarter revenues and costs of revenues were $19.6 million and $13.3 million, respectively, compared with $11.5 million and $7.4 million in the second quarter of 2020. The increase in revenue was primarily the result of higher sales of consumables as well as higher royalty income.

Second quarter royalty earnings from Tinuum Group were $3.7 million, compared to $3.3 million for the second quarter of 2020. The increase was primarily the result of the greater number of invested, royalty-bearing facilities compared to the prior year. Royalty income is based upon a percentage of the per-ton, pre-tax margin, inclusive of impacts related to depreciation expense and other allocable expenses.

Second quarter other operating expenses were $5.9 million compared to $35.1 million in the second quarter of 2020. The comparable period in the prior year includes a pre-tax, non-cash impairment expense of $26.1 million. Excluding that impairment expense other operating expenses totaled $9.0 million. The decrease was primarily driven by a decline in payroll expense as well as lower general and administrative expenses.

Second quarter earnings from equity method investments were $21.4 million, compared to $8.2 million for the second quarter of 2020. The increase in earnings is first attributable to distributions recorded into earnings as a result of distributions from Tinuum Group being in excess of the carrying value of the investment, and therefore excess distributions are recognized as equity method earnings in the period the distributions occur. Tinuum Group also had increased RC facilities due to the three new RC facilities added in 2020.

Second quarter interest expense was $0.5 million, compared to $1.0 million in the second quarter of 2020. The decrease in interest expense was primarily driven by a lower principal amount outstanding on the term loan used to fund the Carbon Solutions acquisition in 2018.

Second quarter income tax expense was $4.9 million, compared to $0.1 million in the second quarter of 2020. The change in income tax expense was driven by an increase in taxable income, mainly the result of higher earnings from equity method investments, as well as higher volumes and improved margins within the APT segment.

Second quarter net income was $16.6 million compared to a net loss of $23.8 million for the second quarter of 2020. The net loss in the second quarter of the prior year resulted from a pre-tax, non-cash impairment charge of $26.1 million.

Second quarter consolidated adjusted EBITDA was $21.2 million compared to $12.3 million in 2020. The increase in adjusted EBITDA was driven by the increase in distributions from Tinuum as well as higher consumables revenue compared to the second quarter of 2020. See note below regarding the use of the Non-GAAP financial measure Adjusted EBITDA and a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP financial measure.

Long-Term Borrowings

During the quarter, the Company repaid its outstanding indebtedness related to its three-year term loan, prior to its contractual maturity date. The final principal payment of $6.0 million, together with accrued interest, was repaid in full, without penalty on June 1, 2021. As of June 30, 2021, the outstanding principal balance of the Company's senior term loan was zero.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

The Company has scheduled a conference call to begin at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, August 10, 2021. The conference call webcast information will be available via the Investor Resources section of ADES's website at www.advancedemissionssolutions.com . Interested parties may also participate in the call by registering at http:// www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/8253618 . A supplemental investor presentation will be available on the Company's Investor Resources section of the website prior to the start of the conference call.

As part of the conference call, ADES will conduct a question and answer session. Investors are invited to email their questions in advance to ADES@alpha-ir.com.

TABLE 1



Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

As of (in thousands, except share data) June 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 ASSETS Current assets: Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 47,335 $ 30,932 Receivables, net 11,560 13,125 Receivables, related parties 3,656 3,453 Inventories, net 8,161 9,882 Prepaid expenses and other assets 5,320 4,597 Total current assets 76,032 61,989 Restricted cash, long-term 10,000 5,000 Property, plant and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $5,344 and $3,340, respectively 31,204 29,433 Intangible assets, net 1,631 1,964 Equity method investments 3,564 7,692 Deferred tax assets, net 3,787 10,604 Other long-term assets, net 32,277 29,989 Total Assets $ 158,495 $ 146,671 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 8,162 $ 7,849 Accrued payroll and related liabilities 2,660 3,257 Current portion of long-term debt 4,373 18,441 Other current liabilities 11,955 12,996 Total current liabilities 27,150 42,543 Long-term debt, net of current portion 3,670 5,445 Other long-term liabilities 11,392 13,473 Total Liabilities 42,212 61,461 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock: par value of $.001 per share, 50,000,000 shares authorized, none outstanding — — Common stock: par value of $.001 per share, 100,000,000 shares authorized, 23,452,485 and 23,141,284 shares issued, and 18,834,339 and 18,523,138 shares outstanding at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 23 23 Treasury stock, at cost: 4,618,146 and 4,618,146 shares as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively (47,692 ) (47,692 ) Additional paid-in capital 101,171 100,425 Retained earnings 62,781 32,454 Total stockholders' equity 116,283 85,210 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 158,495 $ 146,671



TABLE 2

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (in thousands, except per share data) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenues: Consumables $ 15,976 $ 8,170 $ 33,007 $ 17,387 License royalties, related party 3,657 3,313 7,723 6,359 Total revenues 19,633 11,483 40,730 23,746 Operating expenses: Consumables cost of revenue, exclusive of depreciation and amortization 13,300 7,416 25,774 18,907 Payroll and benefits 2,908 3,812 5,377 6,554 Legal and professional fees 1,431 1,022 3,234 3,065 General and administrative 1,593 2,462 3,508 4,793 Depreciation, amortization, depletion and accretion 1,904 1,733 4,010 4,030 Impairment of long-lived assets — 26,103 — 26,103 Gain on change in estimate, asset retirement obligation (1,942 ) — (1,942 ) — Total operating expenses 19,194 42,548 39,961 63,452 Operating income (loss) 439 (31,065 ) 769 (39,706 ) Other income (expense): Earnings from equity method investments 21,437 8,168 39,749 16,441 Interest expense (493 ) (962 ) (1,330 ) (2,172 ) Other 150 148 571 191 Total other income 21,094 7,354 38,990 14,460 Income (loss) before income tax expense 21,533 (23,711 ) 39,759 (25,246 ) Income tax expense 4,943 103 9,432 461 Net income (loss) $ 16,590 $ (23,814 ) $ 30,327 $ (25,707 ) Earnings (loss) per common share: Basic $ 0.91 $ (1.32 ) $ 1.66 $ (1.43 ) Diluted $ 0.90 $ (1.32 ) $ 1.65 $ (1.43 ) Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 18,271 18,014 18,219 17,974 Diluted 18,398 18,014 18,356 17,974



TABLE 3

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

Six Months Ended June 30, (in thousands) 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities Net income (loss) $ 30,327 $ (25,707 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Deferred income tax expense 6,817 11,647 Depreciation, amortization, depletion and accretion 4,010 4,030 Impairment of long-lived assets — 26,103 Operating lease expense 912 1,353 Amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs 945 709 Gain on change in estimate, asset retirement obligation (1,942 ) — Stock-based compensation expense 987 1,644 Earnings from equity method investments (39,749 ) (16,441 ) Other non-cash items, net (319 ) 31 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Receivables and related party receivables 1,362 2,854 Prepaid expenses and other assets (723 ) (11,129 ) Inventories, net 1,327 (590 ) Other long-term assets, net 616 (224 ) Accounts payable 150 (1,095 ) Accrued payroll and related liabilities (597 ) 134 Other current liabilities (1,468 ) (515 ) Operating lease liabilities (1,314 ) (1,213 ) Other long-term liabilities (2,334 ) (22 ) Distributions from equity method investees, return on investment 19,144 32,516 Net cash provided by operating activities 18,151 24,085 Cash flows from investing activities Distributions from equity method investees in excess of cumulative earnings 24,732 — Acquisition of property, plant, equipment, and intangible assets, net (4,573 ) (4,189 ) Mine development costs (653 ) (507 ) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 895 — Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 20,401 (4,696 ) Cash flows from financing activities Principal payments on term loan (16,000 ) (12,000 ) Principal payments on finance lease obligations (818 ) (676 ) Dividends paid (90 ) (4,828 ) Repurchase of common shares — (159 ) Repurchase of common shares to satisfy tax withholdings (241 ) (378 ) Borrowings from Paycheck Protection Program Loan — 3,305 Net cash used in financing activities (17,149 ) (14,736 ) Increase in Cash and Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash 21,403 4,653 Cash and Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash, beginning of period 35,932 17,080 Cash and Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash, end of period $ 57,335 $ 21,733 Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing and financing activities: Acquisition of property, plant and equipment through accounts payable $ 163 $ 223 Dividends payable $ — $ 77

Note on Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the Company's financial information presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, the Press Release includes non-GAAP measures of certain financial performance. These non-GAAP measures include Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA, RC Segment Adjusted EBITDA and APT Segment Adjusted EBITDA. The Company included non-GAAP measures because management believes that they help to facilitate comparison of operating results between periods. The Company believes the non-GAAP measures provide useful information to both management and users of the financial statements by excluding certain expenses that may not be indicative of core operating results and business outlook. These non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with, or an alternative to, measures prepared in accordance with GAAP and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. In addition, these non-GAAP measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. These measures should only be used to evaluate the Company's results of operations in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures.

The Company has defined Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA as net income, adjusted for the impact of the following items that are either non-cash or that the Company does not consider representative of its ongoing operating performance: depreciation, amortization, depletion and accretion, amortization of upfront customer consideration that was recorded as a component of the Marshall Mine Acquisition ("Upfront Customer Consideration"), interest expense, net, income tax expense; then reduced by the non-cash impact of equity earnings from equity method investments and gain on change of an estimate for asset retirement obligations, increased by cash distributions from equity method investments and the impairment loss. The Company believes that the Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA measure is less susceptible to variances that affect the Company's operating performance.

Segment EBITDA is calculated as Segment operating income (loss) adjusted for the impact of the following items that are either non-cash or that the Company does not consider representative of its ongoing operating performance: depreciation, amortization, depletion and accretion, amortization of upfront customer consideration and interest expense, net. When used in conjunction with GAAP financial measures, Segment EBITDA is a supplemental measure of operating performance that management believes is a useful measure related the Company's APT segment performance and the APT segment performance relative to the performance of their respective competitors as well as performance period over period. Additionally, the Company believes these measures are less susceptible to variances that affect their respective operating performance results.

The Company defined RC Segment Adjusted EBITDA as RC Segment EBITDA reduced by the non-cash impact of equity earnings from equity method investments and increased by cash distributions from equity method investments.

The Company defined APT Segment Adjusted EBITDA as APT Segment EBITDA decreased for the gain on change of an estimate for asset retirement obligations and increased for the impairment loss.

The Company presents the non-GAAP measures because the Company believes they are useful as supplemental measures in evaluating the performance of the Company's operating performance and provide greater transparency into the results of operations. The Company's management uses Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA, RC Segment Adjusted EBITDA and APT Segment Adjusted EBITDA as factors in evaluating the performance of its business.

The adjustments to Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA, RC Segment Adjusted EBITDA and APT Segment Adjusted EBITDA in future periods are generally expected to be similar. Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA, RC Segment Adjusted EBITDA and APT Segment Adjusted EBITDA have limitations as analytical tools, and you should not consider these measures in isolation or as a substitute for analyzing the Company's results as reported under GAAP.

TABLE 4

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation to Net Income (Loss)

(Amounts in thousands)

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30,

(in thousands) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income (loss) $ 16,590 $ (23,814 ) $ 30,327 $ (25,707 ) Depreciation, amortization, depletion and accretion 1,904 1,733 4,010 4,030 Amortization of Upfront Customer Consideration 127 — 254 — Interest expense, net 434 945 1,163 2,113 Income tax expense 4,943 103 9,432 461 Consolidated EBITDA (loss) 23,998 (21,033 ) 45,186 (19,103 ) Cash distributions from equity method investees 20,625 15,400 43,876 32,516 Equity earnings (21,437 ) (8,168 ) (39,749 ) (16,441 ) Gain on change in estimate, asset retirement obligation (1,942 ) — (1,942 ) — Impairment — 26,103 — 26,103 Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA $ 21,244 $ 12,302 $ 47,371 $ 23,075



TABLE 5

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. and Subsidiaries

RC Segment Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation to Segment Operating Income

(Amounts in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (in thousands) 2021 2020 2021 2020 RC Segment operating income $ 24,905 $ 10,777 $ 47,176 $ 21,637 Depreciation, amortization, depletion and accretion 12 32 32 59 Interest expense 7 28 7 160 RC Segment EBITDA 24,924 10,837 47,215 21,856 Cash distributions from equity method investees 20,625 15,400 43,876 32,516 Equity earnings (21,437 ) (8,168 ) (39,749 ) (16,441 ) RC Segment Adjusted EBITDA $ 24,112 $ 18,069 $ 51,342 $ 37,931



TABLE 6

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. and Subsidiaries

APT Segment Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation to Segment Operating Income (Loss)

(Amounts in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

(in thousands) 2021 2020 2021 2020 APT Segment operating income (loss) $ 258 $ (29,999 ) $ 273 $ (37,369 ) Depreciation, amortization, depletion and accretion 1,770 1,538 3,702 3,782 Amortization of Upfront Customer Consideration 127 — 254 — Interest expense, net 79 93 158 187 APT Segment EBITDA (loss) $ 2,234 $ (28,368 ) 4,387 (33,400 ) Gain on change in estimate, asset retirement obligation (1,942 ) — (1,942 ) — Impairment — 26,103 — 26,103 APT Segment Adjusted EBITDA (loss) $ 292 $ (2,265 ) $ 2,445 $ (7,297 )



