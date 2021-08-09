SANDERSON FARMS ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Investigates Sale of SAFM and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, has launched an investigation into whether the officers or directors of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) breached their fiduciary duties or violated the federal securities laws in connection with the company's acquisition by Cargill, Inc. and Continental Grain Company.



On August 9, 2021, Sanderson Farms announced that it had entered into an agreement to be acquired by Cargill and Continental Grain in a deal valued at approximately $4.53 billion. Pursuant to the merger agreement, Sanderson Farms stockholders will receive $203 in cash for each share of Sanderson common stock owned. The deal is scheduled to close by the end of 2021 or in early 2022.

Bragar Eagel & Squire is concerned that Sanderson Farm's board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate merger agreement. Accordingly, the firm is investigating all relevant aspects of the deal and is committed to securing the best result possible for Sanderson Farm's stockholders.

If you own shares of Sanderson Farms and are concerned about the proposed merger, or you are interested in learning more about the investigation or your legal rights and remedies

