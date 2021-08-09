 Skip to main content

Impel NeuroPharma to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on Monday, August 16, 2021

Globe Newswire  
August 09, 2021 4:01pm   Comments
SEATTLE, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPL), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of transformative therapies for patients living with central nervous system (CNS) diseases with high unmet medical needs, today announced it will host a live webcast on Monday, August 16, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. ET to report its second quarter 2021 financial results and provide a business update.

A live webcast of the event will be available on the Investors section of the Impel NeuroPharma website at https://investors.impelnp.com/. A replay of the webcast and accompanying slides will be available on the Impel NeuroPharma website following the event.

About Impel NeuroPharma

Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. is a late-stage pharmaceutical company focused on utilizing its proprietary technology to develop and commercialize transformative therapies for people suffering from diseases with high unmet needs, with an initial focus on diseases of the CNS. The Company's strategy is to rapidly advance its product candidate pipeline that pairs its proprietary Precision Olfactory Delivery (POD®) system with well-established therapeutics, including TRUDHESA™ for the acute treatment of migraine, INP105 for the acute treatment of agitation and aggression in patients with autism, and INP107 for OFF episodes in Parkinson's disease.

Investor Relations:
Christina Tartaglia
Stern Investor Relations
Phone: (1) 212-362-1200
Email: christina.tartaglia@sternir.com

Media Relations:
Melyssa Weible
Elixir Health Public Relations
Phone: (1) 201-723-5805
Email: mweible@elixirhealthpr.com


