UPDATE: World Insurance Associates Acquires McFarlin Insurance Agency

Tinton Falls, NJ, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TINTON FALLS, NJ - World Insurance Associates LLC ("WIA"), a Top Insurance Brokerage, announced today it has acquired the McFarlin Insurance Agency, LLP (McFarlin) of Columbia, MD on August 1, 2021. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

McFarlin Insurance Agency, LLP is an independent retail insurance agency headquartered in the Baltimore-Washington Metro area. Since its formation in 1939, McFarlin has been devoted to serving its clients' insurance needs. Founding partner H.H. 'Mac' McFarlin realized the importance of the human element and identified a service gap in the insurance industry. Today, McFarlin Insurance continues to embody those basic principles established by Mac over 80 years ago while remaining dedicated to educating their clientele in the ever-evolving insurance landscape.

"As a full-service independent agency, McFarlin has the in-house capability to address a wide range of insurance and risk management needs, including large commercial accounts, contract surety bonding, group life & health plans, and personal lines coverages," says Dwight E. Crone, Partner, McFarlin Insurance.

"We are pleased to welcome McFarlin Insurance to the World family," says Rich Eknoian, CEO and Co-Founder of WIA. "They are a dedicated and knowledgeable team of insurance professionals known for their friendly service, positive attitude, and ability to respond quickly to the needs of their clients."

Giordano, Halleran & Ciesla provided legal counsel to WIA, and Mystic Capital Advisors Group advised them on the transaction.

About World Insurance Associates LLC

World Insurance Associates LLC (World) is headquartered in Tinton Falls, N.J., and is a full-service insurance organization providing individuals and businesses with top products and services across personal and commercial insurance lines, employee benefits, retirement and financial services and human capital management solutions. Since its founding in 2012, World has completed 110 acquisitions and serves its customers from more than 129 offices in the U.S. World is ranked #2 on Business Insurance's Fastest Growing Brokers list, #62 on Business Insurance's 100 Largest Brokers of U.S. Business list, #31 on Insurance Journal's Top 100 Independent P&C Agencies list, and #38 on Insurance Journal's Top 50 Personal Lines Agencies list. For more information, please visit www.worldinsurance.com.





