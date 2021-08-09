Outbrain Adds Marketing and Technology Industry Veteran Kate Taneyhill Jhaveri to Board of Directors

NEW YORK, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Outbrain Inc. (NASDAQ:OB), a leading recommendation platform for the open web, today announced the addition of Kate Taneyhill Jhaveri to its Board of Directors, effective immediately. Jhaveri, currently Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer of the National Basketball Association (NBA), brings more than 25 years of marketing and technology expertise to the new role, having guided large enterprise organizations towards change and innovation.



Jhaveri was appointed as Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer of the NBA in August 2019, where she leads global marketing, research and analytics and is responsible for driving revenue, commerce and brand growth for the NBA, NBA G League and NBA 2K League around the world. Prior to joining the NBA, Jhaveri spent more than two decades working at the intersection of technology, digital media, eCommerce and entertainment. Prior leadership roles include Chief Marketing Officer at Twitch.tv; Head of Consumer Marketing at Twitter; Head of Brand Marketing at Facebook and global marketing positions at Microsoft.

"I am so thrilled to join the Board of Directors at Outbrain and support the company's growth and role as a leading recommendation platform of the open web," says Jhaveri. "The importance of establishing trust with consumers is at an all-time high for advertisers and media owners. As they navigate the open web, Outbrain is well positioned to help with quality and brand safety being top of mind for both the company and its partners alike. I could not be more thrilled to join the board at such an exciting time."

"We are delighted to have Kate join our board of directors as we embark on our journey as a public company," said Yaron Galai, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Outbrain. "We know that she will be a phenomenal addition and complement the wealth of knowledge of the existing Board members."

"Kate's marketing and advertising background, and decades of experience handling successful roles in top technology and media companies, will provide us with insights to help us as we grow our direct to consumer and brand offerings," added David Kostman, Co-CEO of Outbrain.

About Outbrain

Outbrain is a leading recommendation platform for the open web. Our technology enables one-third of the world's online consumers to discover new things through recommendation feeds on their favorite media and connects advertisers to these audiences to grow their business. Outbrain partners with publishers and marketers in more than 55 countries worldwide and is headquartered in New York City, with offices in 18 cities worldwide.

