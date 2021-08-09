Vital Farms Appoints Stephanie Coon as Senior Vice President of Strategy

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL), a Certified B Corporation that offers a range of ethically produced pasture-raised foods nationwide, today announced the appointment of Stephanie Coon as Senior Vice President of Strategy. In this newly created role, Stephanie will oversee strategic planning, including identifying and executing long-term growth initiatives that progress Vital Farms' aspiration to build the most trusted food brand. Stephanie will report to President and CEO Russell Diez-Canseco as a member of the Vital Farms Senior Leadership Team.



Stephanie brings over 15 years of experience in management consulting and strategy leadership roles with a proven track record in driving growth and building capabilities for brands across the consumer food sector. She joins Vital Farms from KIND Healthy Snacks, a national consumer food brand, where she served as Senior Vice President of Strategy & Execution. While at KIND, Stephanie was responsible for strategic planning and initiatives, as well as organizational effectiveness and capability building. During her tenure, Stephanie led the development of KIND's first Strategic Plan, co-led the creation of a new go-to-market strategy, and established a program management office (PMO).

Prior to KIND, Stephanie held multiple strategic leadership roles at The Hershey Company including Corporate, North America, and Snacking strategy. Stephanie began her career at the management consulting firm McKinsey & Company where she advised clients across a range of industries for over eight years and held multiple roles, including Associate Principal. Beyond her corporate roles, Stephanie served as a volunteer consultant with TechnoServe in Africa, helping rural coffee farmers evolve their small businesses and be more self-sustainable.

"Stephanie is a talented strategy executive who has led an impressive career in driving growth and building capabilities for respected brands across the CPG sector," said Russell Diez-Canseco, President and CEO, Vital Farms. "As a brand that millions of households across the country trust for high-quality, pasture-raised foods, we have a strong foundation that I believe presents limitless opportunities for Vital Farms. We are thrilled to welcome Stephanie to our leadership team and look forward to the instrumental role she will play in shaping our future growth plans."

"I'm incredibly inspired by Vital Farms' commitment to Conscious Capitalism and the positive impact the company has on all its stakeholders including farmers, suppliers, customers, consumers, communities, the environment, crew members, and stockholders," said Stephanie Coon, Senior Vice President, Strategy, Vital Farms. "I am honored to join Vital Farms at this pivotal stage in the company's growth trajectory and look forward to working alongside an incredible team to expand the brand and high-quality products to even more families across the country."

Stephanie holds a Master of Science in Educational Research Methodology from the University of Oxford and a Bachelor of Arts and Master of Arts in Public Policy from the University of Albany.

About Vital Farms:

Vital Farms, a Certified B Corporation, offers a range of ethically produced pasture-raised foods nationwide. Started on a single farm in Austin, Texas, in 2007, Vital Farms is now a national consumer brand that works with over 200 small family farms and is the leading U.S. brand of pasture-raised eggs and butter by retail dollar sales. Vital Farms' ethics are exemplified by its focus on the humane treatment of farm animals and sustainable farming practices. In addition, as a Delaware Public Benefit Corporation, Vital Farms prioritizes the long-term sustainability of each of its stakeholders, including farmers and suppliers, customers and consumers, communities and the environment, and crew members and stockholders. Vital Farms' pasture-raised products, including shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, egg bites, breakfast bars and liquid whole eggs, are sold in over 16,500 stores nationwide.

