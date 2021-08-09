Laurie R. Collins Named Chief Human Resources Officer of Five Star Bank

WARSAW, N.Y., Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Five Star Bank (the "Bank"), subsidiary of Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) and affiliate of SDN Insurance Agency, LLC, Courier Capital, LLC and HNP Capital, LLC, collectively, the "Company," announced today that Laurie R. Collins has joined the Bank as Chief Human Resources Officer. Reporting directly to President and Chief Executive Officer Martin K. Birmingham, she will work collaboratively with leaders across the Company, providing leadership and guidance in organizational design, talent acquisition, performance management, employee engagement, professional development and change management. She will also be a key driver in advancing diversity and inclusion goals and objectives.



Collins is a strategic human resources professional with more than 15 years of public company experience. She most recently served as Global Director – Total Rewards, Culture and HR Technology at global manufacturer Columbus McKinnon Corporation. She gained expertise in talent acquisition, talent management, compensation, benefits, culture and engagement, and HR technologies at PepsiCo and Columbus McKinnon.

Birmingham said, "We are very pleased to welcome Laurie Collins to our organization. I look forward to partnering with her to implement best-in-class programs for our banking, insurance and wealth management associates and in support of the business objectives and strategic direction of the Company. Her public company experience across all aspects of human resources have prepared her well to serve as strategic advisor to our business unit leaders; steward of programs to successfully recruit, develop, retain and reward associates; and champion of our Company culture."

Collins received a Bachelor of Science degree in Industrial & Labor Relations from Cornell University. A Buffalo native, she serves as Leader of the Alumni Advisory Board and High Road Fellowship Sponsor at the Cornell University Buffalo Co-Lab; Mentor and Sponsor at Cornell University Explore ILR Careers; Board Member, Volunteer and Athletics Hall of Fame Co-Founder for Nardin Academy Buffalo Alumni Chapter; and active volunteer with the Girls Scouts of Western New York.

About Five Star Bank and Financial Institutions, Inc.

Five Star Bank provides a wide range of consumer and commercial banking and lending services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses through a network of more than 45 offices throughout Western and Central New York State. Additional Five Star Bank information is available at www.five-starbank.com and on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

Five Star Bank, SDN Insurance Agency, LLC ("SDN"), Courier Capital, LLC ("Courier Capital") and HNP Capital, LLC ("HNP Capital") are subsidiaries of Financial Institutions, Inc. SDN provides a broad range of insurance services to personal and business clients. Courier Capital and HNP Capital provide customized investment management, investment consulting and retirement plan services to individuals, businesses, institutions, foundations and retirement plans. Financial Institutions, Inc. and its subsidiaries employ approximately 600 individuals. Financial Institutions, Inc. stock is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol FISI. Additional information is available at www.fiiwarsaw.com.

