VitalHub Selected to Present at Canaccord Genuity's 41st Annual Growth Conference

TORONTO, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VitalHub Corp. (the "Company" or "VitalHub") (TSXV:VHI) is pleased to announce it has been selected to present at Canaccord Genuity's 41st Annual Growth Conference on August 12, 2021.



Canaccord Genuity is a leading independent, full-service financial services firm whose expertise covers investment banking, equity research and sales and trading services. The 2021 Canaccord Genuity Annual Growth Conference, taking place between August 10 - 12, will serve as a hub for conversation between investors and executive managers. There will be over 600 executives in attendance, representing both public and private companies from an abundance of industries including technology, healthcare, life sciences, and aerospace and defense.

Dan Matlow, VitalHub CEO, will be presenting at the conference at 4:30 PM (ET) on August 12, 2021, in addition to holding one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the conference. Please contact your representative at Canaccord Genuity to attend the conference or schedule a one-on-one meeting with Dan Matlow.

"We are delighted to be included among the list of companies chosen to present," said Dan Matlow, CEO of VitalHub Corp. "Canaccord's Growth Conference has become highly regarded as a pre-eminent showcase of growth opportunities. We look forward to sharing our vision and plans with the investment community and holding one-on-one meetings with investors."

ABOUT VITALHUB

Software for Health and Human Services providers designed to simplify the user experience & optimize outcomes.

VitalHub provides technology to Health and Human Services providers including Hospitals, Regional Health Authorities, Mental Health, Long Term Care, Home Health, Community and Social Services. VitalHub solutions span the categories of Electronic Health Record (EHR), Case Management, Care Coordination, Patient Flow & Operational Visibility, and DOCit Mobile Apps.

The Company has a robust two-pronged growth strategy, targeting organic growth opportunities within its product suite, and pursuing an aggressive M&A plan. Currently, VitalHub serves 275+ clients across Canada, USA, UK, Australia, Qatar, and Latvia. VitalHub is based in Toronto, Canada, with an offshore development hub in Sri Lanka. The Company is publicly traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "VHI".

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

CONTACT INFORMATION

Dan Matlow

Chief Executive Officer, Director

(416) 727-9061

dan.matlow@vitalhub.com



