Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. - Amungee NW-1H 2021 Work Programme – Beetaloo Sub-Basin

Amungee NW-1H 2021 Work Programme – Beetaloo Sub-Basin

09 August 2021 - Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (TSXV:FO, AIM: FOG)) is pleased to announce the commencement of production testing operations at Amungee NW-1H ("Amungee") in the Beetaloo Sub-Basin, Northern Territory, Australia with our joint venture partner, Origin Energy B2 Pty Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Origin Energy Limited ("Origin").

On-site operations at Amungee have begun with all equipment on site and preparatory works complete. A production test is now underway to determine whether all eleven frack stages contributed to the initial extended production test ("EPT") in 2016.

Background and details of the 2016/2017 results at Amungee

The Amungee horizontal well was drilled to 1,100 meters

11 frack stages were executed along the entire horizontal section

On 22 December 2016 Falcon announced that, following a 57-day EPT of the well, production averaged 1.10 MMscf/d.

On 15 February 2017 Falcon announced that Origin had submitted the Results of Evaluation of the Discovery and Preliminary Estimate of Petroleum in Place for the Amungee NW-1H Velkerri B Shale Gas Pool to the Northern Territory Government amounting to a gross contingent resource of 6.6 TCF, 1.46 TCF net to Falcon.

Philip O'Quigley (CEO of Falcon) commented:

"We look forward to this production test and production logging operations being carried out. This production test at Amungee could provide interesting insights into whether all frack stages contributed to the results achieved. Updates will be provided as they become available"

This announcement has been reviewed by Dr. Gábor Bada, Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd's Head of Technical Operations. Dr. Bada obtained his geology degree at the Eötvös L. University in Budapest, Hungary and his PhD at the Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam, the Netherlands. He is a member of AAPG.

About Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd is an international oil & gas company engaged in the exploration and development of unconventional oil and gas assets, with the current portfolio focused in Australia, South Africa and Hungary. Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd is incorporated in British Columbia, Canada and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland with a technical team based in Budapest, Hungary.

Falcon Oil & Gas Australia Limited is a c. 98% subsidiary of Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. Falcon Oil & Gas Australia Limited and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Origin Energy Limited (ASX: ORG) ("Origin") are joint venture partners in respect of the Beetaloo project.

About Origin

Origin is a leading Australian integrated energy company. Origin is a leading energy retailer with approximately 4.2 million customer accounts, has approximately 7,500 MW of owner and contracted power generation capacity and is also a large natural gas supplier. Origin is the upstream operator of Australia Pacific LNG, which supplies natural gas to domestic markets and exports LNG under long term contracts.

Glossary of terms

LNG Liquefied natural gas

MMscf/d Million standard cubic feet per day

MW Megawatt

TCF Trillion cubic feet

