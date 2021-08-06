Kids and Teen Dental Place and UCLA School of Dentistry Partner With Drew Child Development Corporation to Provide 1,000 Free Fluoride Treatments at Back to School Event on August 7th

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On August 7th, Kids Dental Place and the UCLA School of Dentistry will be providing free dental screenings and free fluoride varnish applications to children attending a school supply distribution event hosted by the Drew Child Development Corporation. The goal of this event is to provide every child in need who resides in the Watts Willowbrook, Compton and South Los Angeles communities – a backpack filled with age-appropriate supplies.



In addition, dental students from the UCLA School of Dentistry will be there to offer free dental screenings and fluoride varnish application ($125 value for FREE) to the first 1,000 children who consent to receiving it. Fluoride varnish is an easily applied coating for teeth (literally painted on) that can remineralize teeth at the early stages of decay and slow tooth decay's progression in the mouth. Fluoride applications have been generously donated by Colgate.

Tooth decay is the most common chronic disease among children, yet it is preventable with good oral care. Pain from dental infections is a leading cause of school absences, which affects performance in the classroom.

"Dental appointments should be part of the back-to-school list. The stresses of the pandemic have disrupted families' routines and many have been unable to make time for these important checkups. We are excited to partner with Drew Child Development to reach families in medically underserved areas and to have the UCLA dental school volunteers on hand to provide dental screenings and fluoride applications for those that want them," says Dr. Jack Bayramyan, Kids and Teen Dental Place.

What: Community Resource Drive-Thru – backpacks with age-appropriate school supplies, free dental screenings, free fluoride applications, free COVID-19 vaccinations.

When: Saturday, August 7, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Location: 1770 E. 118th St., Los Angeles, CA 90059

About Kids and Teen Dental Place

At Kids' and Teens Dental Place, our mission is to provide high-quality, compassionate dental and orthodontic care to the underserved neighborhoods of Los Angeles. Every kid deserves great care and that's why Kids and Teen Dental Place is 100% focused on delivering high quality care to children in underserved communities. Our kid-friendly offices and caring staff take the fear out of dental visits, making it fun, easy and affordable for children to thrive. Most insurance is accepted including Medicaid and Denti-Cal. Learn more at kidsdentalvisioncare.com.

About Drew Child Development Corporation

Drew Child Development Corporation (Drew CDC), a private, nonprofit organization located in South Central Los Angeles, is dedicated to the education and well-being of at-risk children in the metropolitan Los Angeles, area. Since 1987, Drew CDC has been a staple in communities throughout South Los Angeles, delivering a comprehensive array of services to over 11,000 children and families annually. Through government contracts and a growing number of foundations and donors they continue to fulfill the mission of preparing children of Watts-Willowbrook, Compton and South Los Angeles to succeed and thereby strengthen our community's future. Learn more at www.drewcdc.org

About UCLA School of Dentistry

The mission of the UCLA School of Dentistry is to improve the oral and general health of the people of California, the nation, and the world through education, research, patient care, and public service. Learn more at dentistry.ucla.edu

CONTACT INFORMATION

Lisa McAlister 303.931.0955

lisa.mcalister@herodvo.com



